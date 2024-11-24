Start With Instant Soup To Build Your Own Japanese-Style Breakfast

Miso soup is often loaded with fried tofu, chopped green onions, mushrooms, or wakame seaweed. But building a memorable Japanese breakfast is all about customization and improvisation. The meal is a sensory balance of color, aroma, texture, and taste, so don't be shy about adding flavorful ingredients to your instant soup to make it your own. These simple, stripped-down instant soup mixes could be easily zhuzhed up with some pre-made ingredients from the banchan section of H Mart. If you aren't familiar with H Mart's phantasmagorical banchan section, allow us the supreme pleasure of turning you on to this gourmand wonderland.

Advertisement

Here, aisles are lined with packages of pre-sliced bibimbap vegetables, stir-fried fish cakes, seasoned pickled cucumbers, spicy radish kimchi, sesame pancakes, and more, all of which can be added directly into your instant soup for a more complete meal. Bulking up your instant miso soup can also be a thrifty way to use up any produce odds and ends waiting in your fridge, or leftover brisket from dinner the night before. To take the broth to the next level, you could stir in flavorful seasonings like a drizzle of soy sauce, sweet-spicy gochujang paste, umami-bomb oyster sauce, or a splash of sharp pickled ginger brine. Or, you could season both the instant soup and the steamed rice with furikake flakes (the salmon version by JFC adds a funky kick).

Advertisement