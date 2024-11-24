Boxed Mac And Cheese Is So Much Better With A Bolder Butter

The ultimate in comfort and convenience, boxed mac and cheese is an ideal dish to satisfy everyone's appetite. With so many popular instant mac and cheese brands to choose from, you can put your meal together simply and quickly with the tastes you love. It's a good tip to go for butter instead of milk for richer boxed mac and cheese, but this ingredient upgrade doesn't have to stop there. Similar to adding browned butter to boxed mac and cheese for a deeper flavor, so too can you include a compound or flavored butter for an even more elevated taste sensation.

The wide variety of different ways to add flavor to butter is only limited by your imagination. Consider everything you love about a delicious dish of mac and cheese and determine what favorite flavors you can add to butter to enhance this. From adjacent mixes like garlic or parmesan compound butter to unique flavors like fish and fermented soybeans, with a little time and creativity, you can make the ultimate flavor matchup for the mac and cheese dreams. Although it adds a bit more effort to a typically super-convenient instant mac and cheese, the inclusion of compound butter is worth the extra time.