Add More Richness To Boxed Mac And Cheese With Browned Butter

Boxed mac and cheese is delicious and comforting when simply cooked according to the instructions on the side of the package, but the nostalgic food can certainly benefit from other ingredients. There are many ways to upgrade boxed macaroni and cheese, like incorporating shredded cheese for extra cheesiness, but to really put an adult spin on the childhood favorite with richer flavor, add browned butter to the pot too.

Some popular brands call for using butter anyway because it adds flavor and creaminess to the cheese sauce — so it only makes sense to make the butter itself taste better. And if your favorite brand calls for both butter and milk, skip the milk and double the butter in your next batch. When you brown butter, it enhances the flavors and brings out nutty and mildly sweet notes that will give a richer flavor to anything, including boxed macaroni and cheese. Use unsalted butter for the best results, because you'll have more control over salt levels; salted butter is easier to burn, anyway.