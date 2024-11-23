How To Properly Set A No-Bake Cheesecake In Your Fridge

Ever feel like making a cheesecake to indulge on the weekend but don't have the time to hover over the oven for an hour? A no-bake version might be exactly what you're looking for! No need to crank up the oven to get it to set — this recipe uses refrigeration to create the perfect cheesecake texture. It's going to take a bit more time than a classic New York-style cheesecake, but the advantage is that you don't need to get hands-on for most of the work.

Advertisement

Once you've prepared your crust and mixed up the creamy filling, the final step begins: chilling. This is arguably the most important step of the entire process, since it's at this point that your cheesecake's texture will develop. Simply wrap your cheesecake pan in a layer of foil, then tuck it in the fridge overnight, or for a minimum of six to eight hours.

You can also use plastic wrap here if you're fresh out of foil, but beware that the plastic may sag and stick to the top of the cheesecake. Come morning, you'll be rewarded with a perfectly set, silky-smooth cheesecake. While this recipe requires planning ahead, you can count on this no-fuss recipe to deliver the rich, creamy texture you're looking for without ever having to touch your oven.

Advertisement