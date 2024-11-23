How To Properly Set A No-Bake Cheesecake In Your Fridge
Ever feel like making a cheesecake to indulge on the weekend but don't have the time to hover over the oven for an hour? A no-bake version might be exactly what you're looking for! No need to crank up the oven to get it to set — this recipe uses refrigeration to create the perfect cheesecake texture. It's going to take a bit more time than a classic New York-style cheesecake, but the advantage is that you don't need to get hands-on for most of the work.
Once you've prepared your crust and mixed up the creamy filling, the final step begins: chilling. This is arguably the most important step of the entire process, since it's at this point that your cheesecake's texture will develop. Simply wrap your cheesecake pan in a layer of foil, then tuck it in the fridge overnight, or for a minimum of six to eight hours.
You can also use plastic wrap here if you're fresh out of foil, but beware that the plastic may sag and stick to the top of the cheesecake. Come morning, you'll be rewarded with a perfectly set, silky-smooth cheesecake. While this recipe requires planning ahead, you can count on this no-fuss recipe to deliver the rich, creamy texture you're looking for without ever having to touch your oven.
Tricks to pull off a no-bake cheesecake on your first try
We can't stress how important it is to let the dessert chill for the full six to eight hours that it needs to set. Remember, it's the chilling process that whips it into shape. Rushing this crucial step will leave you with a disappointingly soft or runny dessert instead of those picture-perfect slices you're aiming for.
The quality of your ingredients plays just as important a role as timing. For the best results, use an entire brick of full-fat cream cheese — other cream cheese varieties like spreadable or whipped are too soft to provide the structure that you need. When combined with heavy cream and any kind of confectioners' sugar, this creates a filling that will set beautifully and hold its shape once properly chilled.
Last but not least, while it might be tempting to speed things up by using your freezer, resist the urge. Freezing an unset cheesecake can ruin its texture, leaving you with an icy, grainy dessert that won't slice cleanly. Once it's set, you can then freeze it for later snacking if you so choose!