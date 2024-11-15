The Dunkin' Holiday Latte That Is Getting Mixed Reviews From Reddit

When it comes to concocting festive holiday drinks, Dunkin' does not play. The coffee and breakfast chain is not shy with indulgent holiday flavors like peppermint, toasted white chocolate, cinnamon, cloves, and ginger in its Signature Lattes (which are different from its Lattes). These drinks are so cozy and holiday-esque it almost feels like a crime not to drink them next to a crackling fire atop a ski lodge. But before you start lighting the embers, there's one Dunkin' holiday latte that has the internet divided: Dunkin's Holiday Cookie Signature Latte. For those unfamiliar with the sweet and crumbly drink, it comes hot or iced and features an espresso and whole milk blend with notes of buttery cookie and toasted almond.

What gives this drink its unique — and most controversial — characteristic is the toppings. It's finished with whipped cream, a glug of caramel drizzle, and cookie butter crumbles, the latter of which give the drink a crunchy texture. But having a bit of crispy bite to your drink is hit or miss according to Redditors on the r/DunkinDonuts thread. Some people love the unexpected crunch in their creamy latte, while others would rather not have anything floating around in their drink. Our guess is that these same people would be divided between pulp vs. no pulp orange juice and chunky vs. creamy peanut butter factions.