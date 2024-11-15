The Dunkin' Holiday Latte That Is Getting Mixed Reviews From Reddit
When it comes to concocting festive holiday drinks, Dunkin' does not play. The coffee and breakfast chain is not shy with indulgent holiday flavors like peppermint, toasted white chocolate, cinnamon, cloves, and ginger in its Signature Lattes (which are different from its Lattes). These drinks are so cozy and holiday-esque it almost feels like a crime not to drink them next to a crackling fire atop a ski lodge. But before you start lighting the embers, there's one Dunkin' holiday latte that has the internet divided: Dunkin's Holiday Cookie Signature Latte. For those unfamiliar with the sweet and crumbly drink, it comes hot or iced and features an espresso and whole milk blend with notes of buttery cookie and toasted almond.
What gives this drink its unique — and most controversial — characteristic is the toppings. It's finished with whipped cream, a glug of caramel drizzle, and cookie butter crumbles, the latter of which give the drink a crunchy texture. But having a bit of crispy bite to your drink is hit or miss according to Redditors on the r/DunkinDonuts thread. Some people love the unexpected crunch in their creamy latte, while others would rather not have anything floating around in their drink. Our guess is that these same people would be divided between pulp vs. no pulp orange juice and chunky vs. creamy peanut butter factions.
Tips for hacking Dunkin's Holiday Cookie Signature Latte
Packed with 32 grams of total sugars and 23 grams of added sugars in a small, Dunkin's Holiday Cookie Signature Latte is definitely a drink for those with a serious sweet tooth. If you already know you're not going to want that signature cookie crunch to your drink, you can simply order the latte without the cookie crumbles on top. This way, if you're a slow sipper, you won't end up with a pile of mush at the bottom of the drink. There's even an option on the Dunkin' app to order the drink without the crumbles — so it's a pretty easy change to make. And don't make the mistake of confusing Dunkin's Holiday Cookie Signature Latte with its very popular Cookie Butter Cold Brew, which is also a holiday special that includes cookie butter crumbles.
While both drinks feature cookies in the title, the cold brew contains more caffeine. Additionally, the Holiday Cookie Latte has slightly more sugar overall than its cold brew counterpart, but only by a handful of grams. While Dunkin's holiday menus don't typically advertise an end date, it's understood that these drinks are all available for a limited time. Our guess, based on the Dunkin' press release announcing the festive drinks, is that the specials will go through December 31, 2024, at which point Dunkin' will most likely start putting together its spring menu.