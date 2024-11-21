3 Simple Ways To Give Caesar Dressing A Spicy Twist

Caesar salad is easily one of the more popular varieties of the dish, mainly because of the rich dressing that the lettuce and croutons are tossed in. Depending on the recipe, Caesar dressing can be oily or creamy, with other ingredients like anchovies, lemon juice, and lots of freshly grated Parmesan cheese to pull it all together. But for those of us who appreciate varying levels of heat in foods like our salads, there are a handful of household ingredients to give your next Caesar dressing a spicy twist.

There are a few reasons why a spicy Caesar dressing is a worthy upgrade to this well-known dish — that goes beyond satisfying your spice tolerance. The lettuce that's used is usually romaine, which is full of water and can benefit from a spicy flair. Those crunchy croutons, whether homemade or store-bought, will also soak up some of the flavor for spice and crunch in every bite. The upgrade can also be as easy as adding your favorite hot sauce or more complex like throwing in the ingredients with hot peppers in a food processor. You can make it even easier and use a store-bought Caesar dressing with the spicy ingredient. Or, follow our Caesar salad lettuce spears recipe and give the dressing a spicy kick.

