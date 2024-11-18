The Breakfast Staple That Belongs In Vodka Cranberry Cocktails
Cocktail mixology is de rigueur, but it's no longer reserved only for high-end bars. All sorts of people are mixing cocktails at home, enjoying the ability to choose their spirits and ingredients. With a focus on creativity, the homemade cocktail has become an experience rather than just a beverage. Vodka, globally one of the most popular spirits, is the basis for cocktails from martinis to gimlets. But vodka has always enjoyed one favorite partner in cranberry. Drinks such as the Cape Cod, Madras, bay breeze, or sea breeze are all variations of the vodka-cranberry combo, and to sweeten the glass, there's an ingredient found at the breakfast table that will elevate any vodka cranberry aperitif: maple syrup.
Maple syrup elevates vodka and cranberry by bringing a richness that other sweeteners can't duplicate. Because vodka is a clear alcohol with a sparse flavor profile, it mixes well with nearly anything. Vodka's long-standing relationship with cranberry can be attributed to the fact that the pairing makes for a slightly sour, refreshingly light cocktail. But a traditional vodka cranberry drink typically involves a couple of extra ingredients like lime juice and some type of sweetener to offset the bitterness of the cranberry juice. Using any type of maple syrup instead of simple syrup adds a depth of flavor to a vodka cranberry. The acidic notes in cranberry are balanced out by the sweet maple flavor that imbues notes of caramel and toffee. Maple syrup also adds a depth of color that deepens the cranberry hue.
How to add maple syrup to vodka cranberry cocktails
Mixing the best vodka cranberry cocktail requires the use of one thing in particular: real cranberry juice, such as 365 brand Pure Cranberry or Ocean Spray Pure Unsweetened Cranberry. That's the sour stuff, not the cranberry juice cocktail mix that mostly consists of added sugar or corn syrup. By using 100% cranberry juice, you can adjust the sweetness with the addition of the maple syrup. While you can play around with the amount of syrup, a good rule of thumb is to add about ½ ounce of maple syrup to vodka, fresh lime juice, and cranberry. After you've established this standard cocktail with maple syrup, you could play around other ingredients to elevate your vodka cranberry. Need some fizz? Try adding egg whites (shaken for froth), tonic water, or sparkling water. Adding carbonation makes the cocktail a little lighter and more refreshing, and will also soften the richness of the maple syrup without compromising the flavor.
You can also add maple syrup with a piggyback of vanilla in the form of a small amount of vanilla syrup, or try using vanilla-flavored vodka. Vanilla and maple together bring a buttery, creamy element to the cocktail that further balances the tartness of the cranberry. Don't be afraid to experiment with spices — infuse your vodka with cinnamon, nutmeg, or cloves, or simply place some cinnamon sticks in the glass. The warm flavors of these spices marry well with maple, and your vodka cranberry cocktail will go from inspired to incredible.