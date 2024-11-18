The Breakfast Staple That Belongs In Vodka Cranberry Cocktails

Cocktail mixology is de rigueur, but it's no longer reserved only for high-end bars. All sorts of people are mixing cocktails at home, enjoying the ability to choose their spirits and ingredients. With a focus on creativity, the homemade cocktail has become an experience rather than just a beverage. Vodka, globally one of the most popular spirits, is the basis for cocktails from martinis to gimlets. But vodka has always enjoyed one favorite partner in cranberry. Drinks such as the Cape Cod, Madras, bay breeze, or sea breeze are all variations of the vodka-cranberry combo, and to sweeten the glass, there's an ingredient found at the breakfast table that will elevate any vodka cranberry aperitif: maple syrup.

Maple syrup elevates vodka and cranberry by bringing a richness that other sweeteners can't duplicate. Because vodka is a clear alcohol with a sparse flavor profile, it mixes well with nearly anything. Vodka's long-standing relationship with cranberry can be attributed to the fact that the pairing makes for a slightly sour, refreshingly light cocktail. But a traditional vodka cranberry drink typically involves a couple of extra ingredients like lime juice and some type of sweetener to offset the bitterness of the cranberry juice. Using any type of maple syrup instead of simple syrup adds a depth of flavor to a vodka cranberry. The acidic notes in cranberry are balanced out by the sweet maple flavor that imbues notes of caramel and toffee. Maple syrup also adds a depth of color that deepens the cranberry hue.

