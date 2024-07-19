Bay Breeze Vs Sea Breeze: Are The 2 Cocktails Really That Different?
Whether you're on a beach vacation or hanging by your pool in the heat, there is nothing more refreshing than a fruity summer cocktail. Luckily, the sea breeze and bay breeze are two simple cocktails that are perfect for stirring up swiftly so you can get back to soaking up the sun. While both have a similar history, rose to fame in the 1980s, and are vodka and cranberry juice-based, there is one key difference between the breezes: the second juice. The sea breeze requires grapefruit juice while the bay breeze calls for pineapple.
The original sea breeze, then dubbed the sea breeze cooler, made its debut in Harry Craddock's 1930 guide, "The Savoy Cocktail Book," although it's not the same concoction that it is now. Craddock's version was made with gin and apricot brandy rather than vodka, and mixed with grenadine, lemon juice, and club soda. You can thank Ocean Spray for the rise of today's sea breeze cocktail, as the cranberry company gained momentum in the 1960s with their cranberry recipe booklets that included cocktails made with their juice. The similar bay breeze likely came about around the same time.
This cocktail is a breeze
Because of their connection to Ocean Spray, and because fresh cranberry juice can be quite tart, the sea breeze and the bay breeze each call for bottled cranberry juice. However, fresh-pressed juice always elevates a drink, so when it comes to the grapefruit or pineapple, squeeze away. Both cocktails require one parts cranberry juice, one part vodka, and one part grapefruit or pineapple juice served over ice. While the cocktails were originally garnished with a lime wheel, you can change it up by adorning the glass with a slice of grapefruit or pineapple and a paper parasol to make it extra summery. These drinks should be made in a highball glass, which is ideal for simple alcohol-and-juice cocktails.
Beyond the sea and bay breezes, there are few more rejuvenating cocktails that offer a twist on the classic recipe. The ocean breeze looks just like it sounds thanks to one part blue curacao, which is mixed with one part white rum and four parts lemonade, poured over ice, then garnished with a lemon slice or cherry. The Cuban breeze calls for one part vodka (try one of these 20 popular vodka brands), one-and-a-half parts amaretto liqueur, and three parts pineapple juice, poured over ice and embellished with a chunk of pineapple and cherries. Whichever version you choose — sea, bay, ocean, or Cuban — you'll have a bright beverage that's a breeze to make.