Bay Breeze Vs Sea Breeze: Are The 2 Cocktails Really That Different?

Whether you're on a beach vacation or hanging by your pool in the heat, there is nothing more refreshing than a fruity summer cocktail. Luckily, the sea breeze and bay breeze are two simple cocktails that are perfect for stirring up swiftly so you can get back to soaking up the sun. While both have a similar history, rose to fame in the 1980s, and are vodka and cranberry juice-based, there is one key difference between the breezes: the second juice. The sea breeze requires grapefruit juice while the bay breeze calls for pineapple.

The original sea breeze, then dubbed the sea breeze cooler, made its debut in Harry Craddock's 1930 guide, "The Savoy Cocktail Book," although it's not the same concoction that it is now. Craddock's version was made with gin and apricot brandy rather than vodka, and mixed with grenadine, lemon juice, and club soda. You can thank Ocean Spray for the rise of today's sea breeze cocktail, as the cranberry company gained momentum in the 1960s with their cranberry recipe booklets that included cocktails made with their juice. The similar bay breeze likely came about around the same time.