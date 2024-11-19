How To Thaw Frozen Cheesecake For The Best Possible Texture

One time, when someone visited us from New York City and brought us our favorite cheesecake (carrying on his lap throughout the entire flight), we kept slices of it frozen so we could enjoy it throughout the year, especially when feeling nostalgic. You'd think that by freezing the cheesecake, we've destroyed its flavor and texture. But that's not true. Freezing desserts, like cookies and cakes, can actually preserve the quality and freshness over time. In fact, store-bought cheesecakes are often frozen. But how exactly can we thaw frozen cheesecakes for the best possible texture?

Well, if you're not in a rush to eat the cheesecake, simply transfer it to the refrigerator and keep it there overnight. The frozen cheesecake will gradually thaw. And, depending on the type of cheesecake, after defrosting in the refrigerator, it may still need to thaw out on the counter for a few hours afterward.

But let's say guests are coming for dinner later in the evening and it's already late in the afternoon. Time is of the essence, so remove that classic New York-style cheesecake from the freezer and leave it on the counter to defrost. The cheesecake will need about four to five hours to thaw completely at room temperature.