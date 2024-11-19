How To Thaw Frozen Cheesecake For The Best Possible Texture
One time, when someone visited us from New York City and brought us our favorite cheesecake (carrying on his lap throughout the entire flight), we kept slices of it frozen so we could enjoy it throughout the year, especially when feeling nostalgic. You'd think that by freezing the cheesecake, we've destroyed its flavor and texture. But that's not true. Freezing desserts, like cookies and cakes, can actually preserve the quality and freshness over time. In fact, store-bought cheesecakes are often frozen. But how exactly can we thaw frozen cheesecakes for the best possible texture?
Well, if you're not in a rush to eat the cheesecake, simply transfer it to the refrigerator and keep it there overnight. The frozen cheesecake will gradually thaw. And, depending on the type of cheesecake, after defrosting in the refrigerator, it may still need to thaw out on the counter for a few hours afterward.
But let's say guests are coming for dinner later in the evening and it's already late in the afternoon. Time is of the essence, so remove that classic New York-style cheesecake from the freezer and leave it on the counter to defrost. The cheesecake will need about four to five hours to thaw completely at room temperature.
How to store thawed cheesecake and the signs of spoilage
Whether you're thawing the cheesecake on the counter or in the refrigerator, be sure to keep it adequately covered. This will prevent the cheesecake from drying out. Also note that after a cheesecake thaws, condensation can form on the surface, creating moisture and droplets of water. You can use a lint-free cloth or paper towel to lightly absorb the moisture.
Something else to consider is spoilage and the signs of whether or not your previously frozen cheesecake is ready for the compost pile. It's good to note how long cheesecake lasts in the fridge after thawing, and the answer is just a few days. This period is shorter if there are perishable toppings on the cheesecake, such as fresh fruits. Chances are, if you spot mold and discoloration on the cheesecake, if it smells bad or has become slimy, or if the crust (if it has one) has become stale, it's time to say goodbye to it. Finally, don't store your thawed cheesecake on the counter. At room temperature, cheese can quickly spoil and allow for bacteria and mold growth.
If you're wondering what that wonderful cheesecake from NYC, guess no further. It was none other than Junior's iconic New York cheesecake.