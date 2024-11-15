The Best Restaurants Open For Thanksgiving In Washington, DC

Washington, DC offers a variety of exceptional dining options throughout the year with a restaurant to please every palate. The city's restaurant scene has grown extensively in recent years, so much that Bon Appétit named it the restaurant city of the year in 2016. Whether you're jonesing for the best steakhouses, ice cream shops, or the best restaurants to enjoy springtime in the city, there's a DC restaurant waiting to meet your needs. The holiday season is no exception as many of the area's stellar establishments are serving Thanksgiving dinner in addition to their standard menus.

This holiday season DC diners have a variety of options to choose from. From upscale dining rooms offering elegant multi-course feasts to cozy spots putting a delicious spin on Thanksgiving classics, the city has a restaurant for every celebration style. I've lived in the DC area and have written about the city's vibrant food scene for years. This list highlights 12 restaurants that are among the city's best, based on reviews and my personal and professional culinary experience. They're open for business on Thanksgiving Day and waiting to offer diners a hassle-free, festive meal.