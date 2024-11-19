Your Keurig Can Still Help With Breakfast If You Don't Want Coffee
The Keurig is one of the most efficient ways to make your morning cup of coffee. There's no filter involved, and there's no need to pull espresso. All that's required is a K-Cup — either a disposable or reusable one — and some water. Stick it in the K-Cup holder, press the button, and voila: A single cup of coffee, completely hassle-free. Beyond just making coffee, there are plenty of other great uses for your Keurig you may have never even considered. One of our favorite things to make with a Keurig is oatmeal: This simple breakfast can be made even simpler when the only prep involved is brewing hot water, giving you extra time to prepare all your favorite toppings to get ready for the day ahead.
Oatmeal is most commonly made over the stovetop or in the microwave. If you only have a few minutes to prepare a healthy and protein-packed breakfast, your Keurig will come in handy. Before you start, you might want to run the Keurig once on its own to remove any coffee flavor that remains. After that, pour your instant oats into a bowl, and then place it underneath the spout. Brew the amount of water the package indicates, and when it's done, let it sit for a few minutes before stirring and enjoying it.
Elevate your quick oats for a true breakfast of champions
Once you've mixed the hot water and instant oats together, it's time to get creative. If you're looking to be extra efficient in the morning, there are plenty of toppings you can prepare the night before. One of our favorite recipes that's especially fitting for cold mornings during the fall is our cinnamon apple baked oatmeal recipe. Since the Keurig technique assumes you're taking the simple, instant oatmeal route, you won't be able to follow this recipe to a T. However, you can use it as inspiration and prepare some baked cinnamon apples in advance. Heat them up in the microwave and enjoy them with your oats for a sweet and spicy breakfast treat.
Among the myriad of outstanding oatmeal recipes out there lies the humble, underrated combo of berries and oats. This is an even simpler topping to prepare, since all you need to do is wash and dry your fruit to sprinkle it over the top. Gather a mix of blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries for a beautiful color combo and a healthy, refreshing burst of flavor to start your morning. Add a dollop or two of Greek yogurt to make it extra filling, and feel satisfied with the time you saved in order to enjoy a slow moment to savor your breakfast.