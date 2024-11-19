Your Keurig Can Still Help With Breakfast If You Don't Want Coffee

The Keurig is one of the most efficient ways to make your morning cup of coffee. There's no filter involved, and there's no need to pull espresso. All that's required is a K-Cup — either a disposable or reusable one — and some water. Stick it in the K-Cup holder, press the button, and voila: A single cup of coffee, completely hassle-free. Beyond just making coffee, there are plenty of other great uses for your Keurig you may have never even considered. One of our favorite things to make with a Keurig is oatmeal: This simple breakfast can be made even simpler when the only prep involved is brewing hot water, giving you extra time to prepare all your favorite toppings to get ready for the day ahead.

Oatmeal is most commonly made over the stovetop or in the microwave. If you only have a few minutes to prepare a healthy and protein-packed breakfast, your Keurig will come in handy. Before you start, you might want to run the Keurig once on its own to remove any coffee flavor that remains. After that, pour your instant oats into a bowl, and then place it underneath the spout. Brew the amount of water the package indicates, and when it's done, let it sit for a few minutes before stirring and enjoying it.