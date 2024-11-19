What Is A Steak Stone, And How Does It Cook Meat?

When using your steak stone on the grill, set your dial to the highest heat, then place your stone right beneath the heating element. This is the hottest spot. You'll need to allow 30 to 40 minutes for your stone to reach the optimal temperature. With a stove (or hob), you're looking at 20 to 30 minutes, with the steak stone placed directly on the plate to heat up. When your stone is ready, it's very important to make sure that you use heavy-duty oven gloves (like these ones on Amazon that can handle temperatures of up to 1,472 degrees Fahrenheit), or a stone pick, to transfer your steak stone to the table.

Advertisement

A little trick to know if your steak stone is at its sizzling best is to sprinkle a few drops of water on it. If the water sizzles and evaporates immediately, your stone is ready for action. While your steak stone is heating, season your meat. When adding salts and spices, be mindful of the type of steak cut and size you're cooking. To get started, here's the ideal steak-to-seasoning ratio you need to memorize. You can also choose your steak side dishes and get the sauces that you'll be serving with your steak ready. When your steak stone reaches the right temperature, bring it carefully to the table and rub it with a light coat of cooking spray or olive oil.

Avocado oil is preferable as it has a higher smoke point, so it won't burn or smoke as quickly before you get your meat onto it. Then cook your steak – three to four minutes a side for medium rare, and four to six minutes a side for medium. If you've cut your steak into strips to cook individually, give each strip about 40 seconds, then enjoy immediately. Extra hack: Steak stones also hold cold temperatures well, so if you're serving a cold dessert like ice cream, cool the steak stone in the freezer for 30 minutes or so, then pop your cold dessert onto it at the table and it will stay chilled.

Advertisement