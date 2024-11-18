The Toothpick Hack For Slicing Potatoes Is So Wild It Just Might Work

Fried, mashed, scalloped, whatever way you like them, potatoes are one of the most popular vegetables for a reason — they're the perfect canvas for your favorite comfort flavors and textures. But when it comes to preparation, they can be annoyingly sticky due to the starches that are released when their cells break down. We discovered a clever, cheap knife hack to keep potato slices (and any other clingy food) from sticking when cutting.

Advertisement

Cooking is a craft, but this tip turns it into a bit of a craft project. All you need is a toothpick and some tape. Start by pulling out a piece of adhesive that's a little bit longer than your toothpick — about ¼ inch on each side should be just fine. Line the tape, non-sticky side down horizontally on your counter, then place the toothpick, horizontally as well, to the sticky side. Your wood strip should be completely covered by the adhesive. Next, stick your toothpick-tape combo to one side of your knife, being extra careful around the sharp edge. Now, you're ready to rock (or slice, rather).