JJ Johnson's Lamb Fried Rice Is The Missing Piece To Your Holiday Spread

There are some holiday staples that are impossible to pass up. However, spending year after year featuring the same handful of dishes can get a little ... stale. We connected with chef JJ Johnson at Food Network's New York Food & Wine Festival to get his insight into how he spices up his own holiday dinner spreads. Chef Johnson is well known for the culinary creativity he brings to gumbo, as well as African Caribbean cuisine, which typically features a blend of bean, rice, and potato-based dishes from different cultures. So his favorite festive dish is something you'd see in Mediterranean homes.

According to Chef Johnson, cinnamon-spiced lamb rice is the perfect dish to serve and share when celebrating the holidays with family. Not only is it a one-pot dish, which might help save some stove and counter space in a bustling kitchen, but the savory and nutty flavor profile is sure to compliment your other holiday heavy hitters. Chef Johnson, who first had a version of this dish in Tel Aviv, says he enjoys combining cinnamon, ground lamb, pistachio, and dates for a sweet and savory table moment. "I think it's one of those dishes that you could put on the table during the holiday season, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, whatever you want to do, and ... it'll be a showstopper," he related.

