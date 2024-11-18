The Part Of Your Keurig Machine That You Need To Start Cleaning

It's no secret that coffee drinkers love to make their morning cup at home, with many opting for single-serve machines like Keurigs as their brewing method of choice. You pick a pod, stick it in the holder, press a button, and voila: Hot coffee with no mess. However, it's easy to overlook the upkeep of the machine, especially one of its most important parts — the pod holder assembly.

The pod holder assembly, or PHA, is made up of two parts: The pod holder, where you place your K-cup, and the funnel. The pod holder is home to a needle that punctures the K-cup for brewing and the funnel is where the coffee comes out. Regularly cleaning it not only helps preserve the taste and quality of your coffee but also ensures your machine stays free from harmful bacteria and mold.

A study by the National Sanitation Foundation found that around half of all reservoirs in home coffee machines in the U.S. contained mold, which can cause allergic reactions and asthma attacks. Mold thrives in warm, moist environments like those inside the pod holder assembly, so it's particularly important to pay attention to this area of the machine. Fortunately, there are just a few simple steps required to keep it in top shape.

