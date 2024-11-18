The Part Of Your Keurig Machine That You Need To Start Cleaning
It's no secret that coffee drinkers love to make their morning cup at home, with many opting for single-serve machines like Keurigs as their brewing method of choice. You pick a pod, stick it in the holder, press a button, and voila: Hot coffee with no mess. However, it's easy to overlook the upkeep of the machine, especially one of its most important parts — the pod holder assembly.
The pod holder assembly, or PHA, is made up of two parts: The pod holder, where you place your K-cup, and the funnel. The pod holder is home to a needle that punctures the K-cup for brewing and the funnel is where the coffee comes out. Regularly cleaning it not only helps preserve the taste and quality of your coffee but also ensures your machine stays free from harmful bacteria and mold.
A study by the National Sanitation Foundation found that around half of all reservoirs in home coffee machines in the U.S. contained mold, which can cause allergic reactions and asthma attacks. Mold thrives in warm, moist environments like those inside the pod holder assembly, so it's particularly important to pay attention to this area of the machine. Fortunately, there are just a few simple steps required to keep it in top shape.
How to clean your K-cup holder
Keurig recommends removing pods from the machine right after use to keep the holder hygienic. Once you've removed the pod, wipe down the surface area of the holder with an antibacterial towelette. This should be done daily. If you made a drink with milk or flavored K-cups, it's also a good idea to run the machine through a cycle without a pod in it. Known as a cleansing brew, this helps avoid bacterial growth and flavor transfer.
Keurig advises deep cleaning the pod holder assembly weekly. To do so, open the machine and gently pull out the rim around where you place your K-cup. Pull the pod holder and funnel apart then hand wash them with regular dish soap. It's also important to clean the needle to avoid it getting clogged with grounds. To do this, simply insert the end of a paperclip into the needle and clear it out. Rinse everything off and air dry before placing it back in the machine. Finally, run the machine through with water at least twice, and get ready to enjoy your next cup.