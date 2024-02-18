The Donut Shop Keurig Coffee Pods You Shouldn't Waste Your Money On

Anyone who uses a Keurig to make coffee on a daily basis is likely aware of the endless varieties of K-cups available on grocery store shelves. The coffee machine certainly makes it easier to get a cup of joe in a jiffy, especially if you only need a single serving. The hard part of being a Keurig owner is sorting through all of those coffee cup brands to find your favorite, especially since you'll be stuck with a box of coffee pods if you don't like the brew.

To help you discern the good coffee pods from the shoddy ones, we tested 20 K-cup brands. Our results found that there's one K-cup you should steer clear of if you want a satisfying cup of coffee in the morning: The Original Donut Shop's Twix-flavored coffee. We certainly understand coffee preferences are subjective, but our writer, Dave McQuilling, tried it without milk, cream, sugar, or other additives for a true tasting. Citing its lacks of coffee flavor, he said, "All that remains is a weirdly chemical aftertaste," leading him to rate it the worst of the bunch.