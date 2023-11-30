Give Your Shortbread A Crunchier Bite With Toasted Hazelnuts

When it comes to classic shortbread cookies, the buttery, melt-in-your-mouth texture is a true delight. But what if we told you there's a way to take these beloved cookies to a whole new level of deliciousness? Enter hazelnuts — a magical ingredient that not only adds a satisfying crunch but also infuses your shortbread with a rich, nutty flavor that will leave you craving more.

Hazelnuts and shortbread are a match made in culinary heaven. The natural sweetness of the nuts blends seamlessly with the buttery goodness of shortbread, creating a symphony of flavors and textures that dance on your taste buds.

When toasted to perfection and finely chopped, hazelnuts elevate every bite. Shortbread can sometimes be considered too plain a cookie, containing just flour, butter, and sugar, so throwing in a handful of these rich chopped nuts gives the treat a new dimension of flavor. The cookies are also transformed from crumbly to delicately snappy. It's a textural joy that will have you reaching for seconds.