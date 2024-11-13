The 7 New Items Coming To Red Lobster's Menu, And 2 Returning Favorites

With the holiday season just around the corner, many restaurant chains are releasing seasonal lineups of menu items. And some, like Red Lobster, prefer to stick to the warm and comforting classics guaranteed to be there for you on those nights when you just need a break from the festivities. In a recent press release, Red Lobster announced seven new dishes and two fan-favorite side dishes that are sure to keep you grounded this holiday season.

The new menu items include Lobster Pappardelle Pasta, Bacon-Wrapped Sea Scallops, Lobster Bisque, Lemon Basil Mahi, Simply Prepared Mahi, Parmesan-Crusted Chicken, and Roasted Asparagus. In true Red Lobster fashion, each dish is served with a side of freshly baked Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

In addition to these new dishes that are sure to be instant classics, Red Lobster announced that the fan-favorite Hush Puppies and Popcorn Shrimp have officially returned. So, while the restaurant won't be open on Thanksgiving this year, it will be there for you once the leftovers run out to provide you with even more comfort food.