The 7 New Items Coming To Red Lobster's Menu, And 2 Returning Favorites
With the holiday season just around the corner, many restaurant chains are releasing seasonal lineups of menu items. And some, like Red Lobster, prefer to stick to the warm and comforting classics guaranteed to be there for you on those nights when you just need a break from the festivities. In a recent press release, Red Lobster announced seven new dishes and two fan-favorite side dishes that are sure to keep you grounded this holiday season.
The new menu items include Lobster Pappardelle Pasta, Bacon-Wrapped Sea Scallops, Lobster Bisque, Lemon Basil Mahi, Simply Prepared Mahi, Parmesan-Crusted Chicken, and Roasted Asparagus. In true Red Lobster fashion, each dish is served with a side of freshly baked Cheddar Bay Biscuits.
In addition to these new dishes that are sure to be instant classics, Red Lobster announced that the fan-favorite Hush Puppies and Popcorn Shrimp have officially returned. So, while the restaurant won't be open on Thanksgiving this year, it will be there for you once the leftovers run out to provide you with even more comfort food.
Red Lobster's drink menu gets a festive upgrade, too
In addition to new and returning food items, Red Lobster also announced three festive beverages, including the Snowglobe Sangria, the Ruby Mule, and the Mocha Espresso Martini, which was part of this year's Lobsterfest lineup. Just like the new entrees and sides, these drinks are now available at all 545 Red Lobster locations, and they'll be the perfect accompaniment to a hearty seafood dinner.
Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2024 after struggling to keep many of its doors open. In September, P.F. Chang's former CEO, Damola Adamolekun, took over the chain, and since then, his top priority has been a reinvigoration of the brand. This holiday menu is part of that initiative; while it may be 20% smaller than it has been in the past, each item has been carefully selected to fit right in with the Red Lobster brand and to satisfy customers all season long.