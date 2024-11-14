16 Restaurants In NYC To Eat Thanksgiving Dinner In 2024
Thanksgiving has a lot going for it as a holiday. Sure, it's a sign that the autumn season has finally arrived, and it's a great excuse to get together with loved ones. But let's be honest — it's really about the food. A good Thanksgiving spread can leave guests daydreaming about perfectly roasted turkey, wonderfully seasoned stuffing, and light-as-air mashed potatoes for days. However, in order to get this fabulous feedback, someone has to actually cook the meal in question. Whether you're cooking for a large group or just a handful of friends and loved ones, it's a heavy lift. For Thanksgiving 2024, we say keep your cookbooks on the shelf and leave the cooking to the professionals.
If you live in or around New York City and don't want to actually cook your Thanksgiving dinner this year, you're in luck — there are plenty of restaurants that will do it for you. Whether you're looking for the traditional spread of turkey and stuffing, or would prefer to throw caution to the wind and dine on fried chicken, seafood, or Middle Eastern cuisine, this thriving, delicious metropolis has got you covered.
Read my guide to some fantastic restaurant options in NYC (shared in alphabetical order) to celebrate Thanksgiving. Prepare to find a whole new love for this food-centric holiday.
Barbounia
Barbounia serves Mediterranean cuisine in a laid-back atmosphere, so make your holiday as relaxed as possible at Barbounia's $105 three-course prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner. You'll get a choice of an appetizer, a main, and a dessert, and every meal is served with a side of homemade cornbread with whipped maple butter.
For starters, roasted pumpkin soup or delicata squash rings are certainly reminiscent of the time of year, but the crispy baby artichokes or the house-made mezze for two are just as delectable. A free-range Pennsylvania turkey is available as a main course, but if you're not in the poultry spirit, we recommend the slow-cooked short rib tagine or the lamb kofta terracotta. Dessert options abound, including a maple pecan tart or a rosewater panna cotta. Or, keep the Thanksgiving vibe strong with the deconstructed pumpkin pie.
(212) 995-0242
250 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10003
Bario's
Perhaps cooking the entire Thanksgiving meal isn't in the cards this year, but you're also not too keen on eating out at a restaurant for it, either. There's a happy medium — let the Thanksgiving dinner come directly to you. Bario's, an Italian institution on Staten Island, is offering a Thanksgiving feast — and we really do mean feast — for your party of six to eight people for $269, or 12 to 15 people for $369.
Both size options come with the same menu, just in larger portions for your bigger group. Bario's is serving up a carved roast turkey with all the fixins, Italian bread and cornbread squares, and a variety of mixed salads and freshly cooked veggies to choose from. Since this is an Italian feast, you better believe you're getting pasta options, too — think stuffed shells, lasagna roll-ups, baked cavatelli, and cheese ravioli. You'll also get a choice of a whole pumpkin pie or apple pie to sweeten the deal.
bariosonline.com/thanksgiving-giving
(718) 370-0100
446 Nome Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314
Casa Cruz
The six-story Beaux-Arts townhouse on the Upper East Side that is home to Casa Cruz is steeped in history and style. Original artwork from Keith Haring, Andy Warhol, and William Turnbull adorn the walls. Wood-burning fireplaces and a heated rooftop terrace dressed in twinkle lights give the space an elegant yet cozy feel.
The $140 three-course prix fixe menu is autumn on a plate. The meal starts with honey-glazed cornbread with whipped cranberry ricotta for the table. Choose from a selection of starters like wild mushroom ravioli, and sides such as mashed potatoes drizzled in honey butter and grilled stuffing to accompany your main dish. Entrees include braised stuffed turkey roulade, maple cider-glazed salmon, and a roasted stuffed pumpkin. For dessert, choose from a rich pumpkin cream pie or a banana Rhum Clement VSOP souffle.
(212) 970-8983
36 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065
Castell's
Newly opened Castell's, a high-end Italian kosher restaurant in the Gravesend neighborhood of Brooklyn, is jumping into the holiday season with an a la carte Thanksgiving menu. Diners have a variety of options, including butternut squash soup, roasted rainbow trout with creamy mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts, wild rice stuffing, and a sweet finish of pumpkin pie with coconut whipped cream.
A can't-miss aspect of Castell's is at the bar, where the mixology team is making impressive cocktails with homemade ingredients. Because kosher-certified cocktail ingredients can be tricky to come by, the bar manager is making items like Campari and vermouth in-house. Pair your end-of-meal pumpkin pie with Castell's martini, made with cardamom-infused vodka, sweet vermouth, and coffee liqueur.
(718) 908-0060
222 Ave U, Brooklyn, NY 11223
Hyun
Hyun, a Korean BBQ restaurant just outside Koreatown, isn't offering a traditional Thanksgiving feast. It is, however, open on Thanksgiving and serving up a whole lot of Japanese wagyu beef for your meaty enjoyment. The Hyun-makase menu, priced at $159 per person, is a wagyu lover's dream. The immersive experience offered at Hyun comes with a dedicated server to guide you through each course for a more personalized experience.
The Hyun-makase starts with 12 cuts of beef, hand-selected by the chef. Expect options like ribeye, striploin, culotte body, and short rib, followed by a marinated wagyu course. Since all good shows include an encore, your meal comes with an encore course featuring three of your favorite cuts with house-made sides. While your family and friends may be belly-deep in Thanksgiving standards, you'll be floating on a cloud of wagyu wonderment.
(917) 261-6217
10 E 33rd St, New York, NY 10016
Kubeh
Hungry New Yorkers who want a little Middle Eastern spice in their lives this Thanksgiving are invited to gather at Kubeh from 12 to 8:30 p.m. for the $74 three-course dinner, with a children's menu available for $50 per child. For parties of 10 or more, you can enjoy a family-style Thanksgiving feast for the same price. Start with a roasted butternut squash soup or a green salad, then choose your entree. Options include a roast turkey complete with stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce, as well as a Syrian-spiced hangar steak, vegetables and cranberry rice, or a turmeric-sumac branzino. Don't skip out on dessert, which includes a choice of pumpkin pie or a chocolate date bar.
Thursday is for Thanksgiving, but Friday is for Friendsgiving. Come on November 29th for Kubeh's regular dinner menu, plus a selection of special Thanksgiving-inspired shared plates.
eatkubeh.com/thanksgiving-menus
(646) 448-6688
464 6th Ave, New York, NY 10011
Leland Eating and Drinking House
Leland is celebrating its 4th annual Thanksgiving with a multi-course family-style turkey dinner, but with a Leland spin on each dish. For $85 a person, the prix fixe menu is the stuff dreams are made of, complete with fresh bread service.
The star of this feast is the turkey alla porchetta and gravy — a whole rolled turkey with herbs, garlic, and a turkey hot link. Supporting roles come by way of sourdough stuffing, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, romesco and maple roasted carrots, chicories, and turkey jook. A la carte add-ons are available, including roasted veggies, baked oysters, and a poached steelhead trout with steamed rice. If one bird just isn't enough for your table, you can pre-order the whole roasted duck as an add-on to your Thanksgiving feast. Pre-order options are also available from the bakery, including pumpkin pie, sourdough cinnamon buns, baguettes, and sourdough boule.
(646) 470-7008
755 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Le Pavillon
Getting to eat at a Daniel Boulud establishment feels like hitting the culinary jackpot, so Thanksgiving at Le Pavillon is like the mega millions. The $205 three-course prix fixe menu ($95 for kids under 12) is available from 12 to 8:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving, giving New Yorkers a lush Midtown oasis experience.
Start with lobster bisque, octopus a la plancha, or bucatini with crab and uni butter. Or, class it up with a trio of salmon osetra caviar for an extra $15. The traditional roasted turkey plate with cornbread stuffing, cranberry chutney, and sage gravy is available, but there's so much more in store on this elegant menu. A cedar-baked black bass, sea scallops, or a muhammara roasted cauliflower are all fabulous options; or, for an extra $25, you can go with the roasted double R ranch striploin steak. Dessert is an embarrassment of riches, with options like a Honeycrisp apple strudel, pumpkin pie, pecan pie, or pineapple-guava sorbet. You can also opt to go fully French and end with a cheese plate.
lepavillonnyc.com/our-menu/thanksgiving
(212) 662-1000
1 Vanderbilt Ave, New York, NY 10017
Parker's at Thompson Central Park
Perhaps you don't live like "Gossip Girl's" Blair Waldorf, but this Thanksgiving, you can at least pretend. Parker's at Thompson Central Park is that perfect Upper East Side melding of glamour and playful sophistication — and this Thanksgiving, its $145 family-style menu ($75 for kids 12 and under) available from 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. is just that.
The "something savory" portion of the menu includes a roasted organic wild turkey with all the best accouterments, including brown butter cornbread brioche stuffing, truffle pomme puree with turkey gravy, marshmallow-brûléed sweet potato, champagne-glazed asparagus, citrus cranberry jelly, and a truffle jus to top everything off. End the meal with the "something sweet" menu, which includes Parker's pie trio, chocolate mousse, or New York cheesecake. Since no holiday feast is complete without a little tipple, you can also indulge in the "bubble bar" from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The make-your-own mimosa bar is available for $15 for a single visit, or unlimited visits for $45.
(212) 245-5000
119 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019
Red Rooster Harlem
Red Rooster Harlem's Thanksgiving isn't just a dinner, it's a party. From 12 to 9 p.m., guests have three options to choose from — a $75 Turkey feast prix fixe served family style, the a la carte menu, or a buffet. The festive event will also have two floors of activities and live entertainment. The Turkey feast offered upstairs is designed for a big group, so come hungry. Start with cornbread and sweet potato coconut soup. Then move onto the main, where fried or roasted turkey breast comes with all the fixins, including cornbread stuffing, collard greens, garlic mash, and roasted squash. Top things off with pecan and apple pie, if you've got room. A la carte options include lobster or steak frites, a jerk salmon bowl, and bucatini piccadilly, among many other delicious dishes.
For a more unique Thanksgiving experience, guests can visit Ginny's Supper Club downstairs, where an extra $15 admission gets you access to the buffet and live entertainment. Items from the prix fixe menu are available, as well as items from the a la carte menu, like grilled Caesar and shrimp ceviche or shrimp and grits.
(212) 792-9001
310 Lenox Ave, New York, NY 10027
Rocco Steakhouse
We love a good steakhouse any time of year, but there's something extra special about enjoying your Thanksgiving dinner at one. To escape the chaos of your own kitchen, go to Rocco Steakhouse for its beefed-up Thanksgiving feast, available for a reasonable $42.95 per person at both of its locations — Madison Avenue and East 57th Street.
Rocco's Thanksgiving menu is about as traditional as it gets. Expect turkey with sides like mashed potatoes, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, string beans, and cranberry sauce in Rocco's elegant steakhouse space. Not feeling the turkey as you sit pretty in this house of beef? Order off the regular menu instead and choose from one of the USDA prime, dry-aged steaks, including ribeye, a bone-in filet mignon, or a porterhouse for two.
Multiple locations
Sartiano's
The Mercer, an iconic hotel on the edge of the west side of SoHo, is home to Sartiano's, a modern Italian fine dining restaurant that boasts a beautiful collection of culinary delights from culinary director Alfred Portale and executive chef Chris Lewnes. Guests will be able to order from the regular dinner menu (the paccheri for two with herbed ricotta and Sunday sauce is a can't-miss dish), but will also have the option of a roasted heritage turkey with potato puree, gravy, turkey sausage stuffing, and Brussels sprouts, as well as pecan pie.
Guests will also have the option to book Sartiano's private dining room for a full Thanksgiving turkey dinner for up to 20 guests. The $225 per person prix fixe is served family style, and you also have the option to add entrees. There's a food and beverage minimum required for the space, but if you've got a big group of hungry people for Thanksgiving and no one's offered to host, this may be the perfect option.
(212) 658-1155
99 Prince St, New York, NY 10012
T. Brasserie at Tin Building
Located down at Pier 17, the Tin Building from Jean-Georges is a delicious addition to the neighborhood. Take a walk around the space to ogle at all the fresh meat and fish, cheese, candy, and baked goods, and then eat at T. Brasserie, where the $108 three-course prix fixe is ready to take you on a French-infused culinary journey. Start your meal with French onion soup or steak tartar, and then move to the main course. A classic Thanksgiving spread is available, complete with roasted turkey breast, chestnut stuffing, cranberry compote, Brussels sprouts, and mashed potatoes. If sticking to tradition isn't your vibe, opt for a Faroe Island salmon, pan-seared pork sausage, or the 16-ounce New York strip. Finish off the meal with a slice of pumpkin pie, crème brûlée, or profiteroles.
For a fabulously festive tipple, get the JG olive oil washed martini, which is made with olive oil washed vodka, dry vermouth, Dolin Génépy le Chamois liqueur, white vermouth, and celery, orange, and eucalyptus bitters. C'est magnifique.
tinbuilding.com/restaurants-and-bars/t-brasserie
(646) 868-6000
96 South St, New York, NY 10038
The Fulton by Jean-Georges
Just behind the Tin Building at Pier 17, you'll find The Fulton, another Jean-Georges establishment. For Thanksgiving, The Fulton is offering a $168 three-course prix fixe menu from 12 to 8 p.m., with some traditional offerings as well as some wonderful sea-inspired dishes.
Starters include a petite raw seafood tower, yellowfin tuna tartar, and steamed mussels in a red curry infusion. A roasted organic turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry compote, Brussels sprouts, and gravy is available as an entree, but if seafood is more your jam this year, you've got options. Faroe Island salmon or steamed black bass are both delightful choices, as well as the Dungeness crab risotto. The star is the longevity noodles, topped with a 1½-pound glazed Maine lobster, green chili, and ginger. Round out your meal with dessert — a choice of apple pie, pumpkin pie, or pecan pie are all available to end this memorable dinner on a sweet note.
thefulton.nyc/event/thanksgiving-day
(212) 838-1200
89 South St, New York, NY 10038
The Little Owl
If you've never strolled down Bedford Street in the West Village in autumn, you're missing out. New York City? More like New York Cozy. To feel that warmth and coziness this Thanksgiving, go to The Little Owl, which is offering a $95 three-course prix fixe as well as an a la carte menu. Chef Joey Campanaro is putting an Italian twist on the Thanksgiving classics and including a few new dishes you'll want to add to your rotation.
Start with gemelli pasta with a spicy lobster crema, Italian wedding soup, or go for the gravy meatball sliders — a Little Owl specialty. A Riesling roast turkey is available with a fig and root vegetable dressing, but if you're looking for something different, opt for the tender lamb shank, the pork chop with butter beans, or the Campanaro family lasagne. The dessert selection is brimming with delightful options, including a pumpkin pie panna cotta, pear crisp, or an apple strudel to celebrate the seasonal produce.
(212) 741-4695
90 Bedford St, New York, NY 10014
The Queensboro
Jackson Heights is one of the most fascinating food neighborhoods in all of New York City. The Queensboro has been a welcome addition to the neighborhood since it opened in 2018, known for its Queens-inspired menu and its community connection. This Thanksgiving, if there's anywhere to celebrate where you can truly feel like a part of something bigger than you, this is the place to do it.
For $86 a person, The Queensboro is serving up quite the spread. The meal starts with shared starters for the table, including a breadbasket with salted maple butter, a curried cauliflower soup shooter, spaghetti squash fondue, and a seasonal salad. Guests will get a choice of one entree, which of course includes the classic roasted turkey, with Brussels sprouts amandine, apple sausage stuffing, horseradish mashed potatoes, gravy, and cranberry raspberry sauce. Other options include a whole stuffed trout, apple cider beef pot roast, and a stuffed onion with wild rice, lentils, and seasonal veggies. Finish the meal with a choice of sour cream apple pie, chocolate pecan pie, pumpkin pie, or lemon buttermilk pie.
thequeensboro.com/thanksgiving
(929) 296-0038
80-02 Northern Blvd, Jackson Heights, NY 11372
Methodology
The goal with this guide is to provide restaurant options for those who love a Thanksgiving dinner, but don't necessarily want to cook it. I wanted to share New York City spots for multiple budgets, with prix fixe menus ranging from around $43 per person up to $205. I also aimed to find places that offered the traditional turkey and stuffing plate, as well as alternatives for those who just don't like turkey (rest assured, you're not alone). To put this list together, I went through multiple food blogs and Instagram searches, as well as looked into restaurants that I had eaten at in the past.