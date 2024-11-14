16 Restaurants In NYC To Eat Thanksgiving Dinner In 2024

Thanksgiving has a lot going for it as a holiday. Sure, it's a sign that the autumn season has finally arrived, and it's a great excuse to get together with loved ones. But let's be honest — it's really about the food. A good Thanksgiving spread can leave guests daydreaming about perfectly roasted turkey, wonderfully seasoned stuffing, and light-as-air mashed potatoes for days. However, in order to get this fabulous feedback, someone has to actually cook the meal in question. Whether you're cooking for a large group or just a handful of friends and loved ones, it's a heavy lift. For Thanksgiving 2024, we say keep your cookbooks on the shelf and leave the cooking to the professionals.

Advertisement

If you live in or around New York City and don't want to actually cook your Thanksgiving dinner this year, you're in luck — there are plenty of restaurants that will do it for you. Whether you're looking for the traditional spread of turkey and stuffing, or would prefer to throw caution to the wind and dine on fried chicken, seafood, or Middle Eastern cuisine, this thriving, delicious metropolis has got you covered.

Read my guide to some fantastic restaurant options in NYC (shared in alphabetical order) to celebrate Thanksgiving. Prepare to find a whole new love for this food-centric holiday.