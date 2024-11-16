The Tropical Costco Bakery Items You Might Find In Select Stores
Any mention of a tropical island brings to mind lush, verdant mountainsides, pristine beaches, friendly locals, and a vast array of culinary delicacies like poke, slow-roasted pork, and juicy fruit. Activities like surfing, snorkeling, hiking, and even horseback riding are common for tourists and residents alike. While a trip to Costco may not be on most visitors' itineraries when visiting these types of places, there are some very sweet reasons to swing by a Costco on your next tropical vacation. There are so many Costco desserts to buy and avoid, but there are a few Costco bakery items that are highly influenced by their tropical surroundings.
In addition to a plethora of brightly colored clothing, tamarind pods, and locally-grown coffee, you can find guava cheesecake at tropical Costcos. Countless users declare their love for the guava cheesecake, which has a guava cheesecake filling that's also topped with guava puree, with one visitor to Hawaii saying that the cheesecake was the best part of their entire trip to the island. The guava cheesecake carries a higher price tag of $21.99, but the comments lead us to believe that the dessert is worth every penny. With such rave reviews, it's a shame that the tropical fruit-topped cheesecake isn't more widely available to Costco shoppers in the mainland United States. However, one Reddit user was lucky enough to find one at a Costco in Miami.
Tasty treats with tropical ingredients
Another exciting item available is the Mayorca Suprema fruit-topped sweet roll, small rolls of sweet bread baked together and then topped with rings of a red fruit jam, like guava or cherries, and cream cheese. The sweet rolls, found primarily at Hawaiian and Puerto Rico locations, sell for $8.99 and include 12 large, fluffy rolls that look perfect for bringing to a BBQ or a picnic on a white sand beach. If you're eager to try these flavor pairings yourself but can't find this item in stores, you can recreate the classic combination with this guava and cheese empanada recipe, or go rogue and slather some cream cheese and guava paste on store-bought Hawaiian rolls.
A few select Costcos carry a pineapple upside down cake that retails for $11.99, but it is most commonly found in Hawaiian locations. This seems like a no-brainer on Costco's part, given the ubiquity of the golden, sweet, spiky fruit growing on the islands of Hawaii and other tropical landscapes. If you'd like to recreate this golden, sticky sweet Costco delight at home, check out our pineapple upside down cake recipe, but we can't promise it will be the same without those local, ripe, golden Hawaiian pineapples. Some lucky customers have seen the pineapple upside down cake at California Costcos, so there may be hope for more tropical Costco bakery treats on the mainland in the future.