The Tropical Costco Bakery Items You Might Find In Select Stores

Any mention of a tropical island brings to mind lush, verdant mountainsides, pristine beaches, friendly locals, and a vast array of culinary delicacies like poke, slow-roasted pork, and juicy fruit. Activities like surfing, snorkeling, hiking, and even horseback riding are common for tourists and residents alike. While a trip to Costco may not be on most visitors' itineraries when visiting these types of places, there are some very sweet reasons to swing by a Costco on your next tropical vacation. There are so many Costco desserts to buy and avoid, but there are a few Costco bakery items that are highly influenced by their tropical surroundings.

In addition to a plethora of brightly colored clothing, tamarind pods, and locally-grown coffee, you can find guava cheesecake at tropical Costcos. Countless users declare their love for the guava cheesecake, which has a guava cheesecake filling that's also topped with guava puree, with one visitor to Hawaii saying that the cheesecake was the best part of their entire trip to the island. The guava cheesecake carries a higher price tag of $21.99, but the comments lead us to believe that the dessert is worth every penny. With such rave reviews, it's a shame that the tropical fruit-topped cheesecake isn't more widely available to Costco shoppers in the mainland United States. However, one Reddit user was lucky enough to find one at a Costco in Miami.

