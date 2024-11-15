The Rhode Island Restaurant That Was Originally A Stagecoach Stop
For Rhode Island's Carriage Inn & Saloon, history lies right at the surface. Located in North Kingstown, the restaurant was once an old stagecoach stop, acting as a reprieve on America's oldest and well-trodden mail route, the Boston Post Road to New York. Opened in 1760, it has gone by a long list of names over the years, including Old Acres and Hoof, Fin, And Feathers. Now confidently nodding to its story with the name Carriage Inn & Saloon — although mostly known as the Carriage Inn – it pays homage to its past by offering a time-capsule-like experience. Before even entering the premises, guests are met with a row of historic stage coaches displayed on the top floor through large windows. And, inside, an old stone fireplace is a subtle clue to its beyond-modern-day beginnings. The effect is whimsical.
As you might expect, there are rumors that the place is haunted. Depending on your supernatural beliefs, the restaurant's appearance on an episode of "Ghost Hunters" could confirm that. For those in the know, the Carriage Inn is easily one of the most atmospheric places for sampling the foods you have to try if you visit Rhode Island.
What's on the menu at the Carriage Inn?
If you decide to eat at this family friendly saloon, expect hearty cuisine. The property is first and foremost a restaurant, despite its exciting backstory. The menu has a generous list of burgers and melted sandwiches, including the carriage burger which comes with house-made red mayo, and a more unusual pear and Gorgonzola burger. The Carriage Inn is spacious with different dining sections and a cosy bar, providing walk-in service, prepared foods to go, and special event catering. For the modern-day traveler, a cheesy burger or steaming soup is the perfect refreshment — especially if you've yet to try a classic creamy New England clam chowder recipe.
It's not too far from what the original stagecoach travelers would have experienced, however. Those on the old post roads used stagecoach stops as well-needed places to freshen up with a meal, socialize, and contemplate their next moves, often having to swap or rest horses. As a whole, stagecoach stops once had a poor reputation for their food services, a hit-and-miss variation of anything from good to awful. You might have been served potted pigeon or some unidentifiable meat. Luckily, food choice and quality is of a much higher standard today. If you manage to stop by, relish your high-quality dishes and plot your travel ahead; perhaps you could drive onwards to the Rhode Island tavern you need to visit just for the chocolate cake.