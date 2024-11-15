The Rhode Island Restaurant That Was Originally A Stagecoach Stop

For Rhode Island's Carriage Inn & Saloon, history lies right at the surface. Located in North Kingstown, the restaurant was once an old stagecoach stop, acting as a reprieve on America's oldest and well-trodden mail route, the Boston Post Road to New York. Opened in 1760, it has gone by a long list of names over the years, including Old Acres and Hoof, Fin, And Feathers. Now confidently nodding to its story with the name Carriage Inn & Saloon — although mostly known as the Carriage Inn – it pays homage to its past by offering a time-capsule-like experience. Before even entering the premises, guests are met with a row of historic stage coaches displayed on the top floor through large windows. And, inside, an old stone fireplace is a subtle clue to its beyond-modern-day beginnings. The effect is whimsical.

As you might expect, there are rumors that the place is haunted. Depending on your supernatural beliefs, the restaurant's appearance on an episode of "Ghost Hunters" could confirm that. For those in the know, the Carriage Inn is easily one of the most atmospheric places for sampling the foods you have to try if you visit Rhode Island.