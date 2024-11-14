The Common Mistake To Avoid When Dipping Cake Pops In Chocolate

Melting chocolate is easy as long as you follow these tips. One of our favorites is the double boiler method. Start by filling up your saucepan with an inch of water, and let it come to a boil. While that's heating up, pour your chocolate melts into a stainless steel mixing bowl. When the water has reached a rolling boil, add the bowl over the saucepan. Turn the stove off, but keep the saucepan over it. As you mix the chocolate and watch it melt, use a candy thermometer to ensure that it doesn't reach a temperature higher than 130 degrees Fahrenheit, or it might burn and become too thick.

If that happens, remove it from the heat and let it cool down to achieve a smoother consistency. If you go for the double boiler method, you can keep an eye on the chocolate's consistency. Leave it over the warm saucepan — off the stove — so that the steam keeps it at a warm temperature throughout the whole process.

If that method sounds too complicated, you can go the easy route and use the microwave. Pour the chocolate melts into a glass bowl and heat for 30-second intervals. Remove it and stir the melts after each interval until it's reached a smooth consistency that glides off your spoon. This method makes it more difficult to reheat the chocolate because there's a higher chance it will burn, so be prudent when deciding which method is best.

