What To Know Before You Roast Your Purple Sweet Potatoes

Fall time is the best season for roasting. Of the many different types of potatoes, sweet potatoes are an excellent root vegetable for roasting because of both the sweet and savory possibilities. Preparing roasted sweet potatoes is simple whether you use the typical orange kind or add a splash of color with purple sweet potatoes. In addition to their vibrant color, these sweet potatoes are greater in density than common sweet potatoes meaning they will need more time for roasting in the oven. Whereas typical sweet potatoes can roast in a 425-degree oven for about 25 minutes, purple sweet potatoes will need around 35 minutes or more at that same temperature to ensure they are fully cooked and tenderized to your liking.

There are many facts about purple sweet potatoes that you should know to ensure proper roasting. Rich in antioxidants and essential nutrients, purple sweet potatoes are more starchy and sweeter than their orange relatives. These vegetables are full of flavor and can be seasoned just about any way you like for roasting to perfection.