Don't Let The Name Fool You, TikTok's Swamp Soup Is Packed Full Of Superfoods

Some food trends aren't all they're cracked up to be. (We'd like to leave olive oil coffee and "fridgescaping" in the past, thanks.) But, we wouldn't be surprised if TikTok's viral "swamp soup" sticks around. Despite its gnarly-sounding name, swamp soup is a nutrient-dense comfort dish for cold weather months (aka soup season). Unlike many other mild, creamy, predictable soups, this bold bowlful packs a bright, pungent flavor while staying hearty and comforting.

The original video was posted by TikTok creator @wishbonekitchen, who calls swamp soup by another, more descriptive name: "green garlic and ginger chicken and rice soup." It all starts with chicken bone broth, which can be made from scratch or a store-bought option like Swanson Chicken Bone Broth. From there, the liquid gets loaded with spinach, rice, and a puree of umami raw garlic, sharp raw ginger, spicy raw jalapeno slices, and fresh parsley. To serve, the whole thing gets garnished with more fresh parsley, a splash of soy sauce, and a squeeze of fresh lime juice, resulting in the vivid green hue that inspires the swampy title. The poster eats a spoonful from the murky bowl bobbing with dark green veggies, does a big sniff, and remarks, "That'll clear out your sinuses."

The Wishbone Kitchen creator notes that they've had the dish for lunch several days in a row, alluding to how well this soup holds up in the fridge. Plus, since this bad boy doesn't include dairy, it can totally be frozen for future meals.