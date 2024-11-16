Don't Let The Name Fool You, TikTok's Swamp Soup Is Packed Full Of Superfoods
Some food trends aren't all they're cracked up to be. (We'd like to leave olive oil coffee and "fridgescaping" in the past, thanks.) But, we wouldn't be surprised if TikTok's viral "swamp soup" sticks around. Despite its gnarly-sounding name, swamp soup is a nutrient-dense comfort dish for cold weather months (aka soup season). Unlike many other mild, creamy, predictable soups, this bold bowlful packs a bright, pungent flavor while staying hearty and comforting.
The original video was posted by TikTok creator @wishbonekitchen, who calls swamp soup by another, more descriptive name: "green garlic and ginger chicken and rice soup." It all starts with chicken bone broth, which can be made from scratch or a store-bought option like Swanson Chicken Bone Broth. From there, the liquid gets loaded with spinach, rice, and a puree of umami raw garlic, sharp raw ginger, spicy raw jalapeno slices, and fresh parsley. To serve, the whole thing gets garnished with more fresh parsley, a splash of soy sauce, and a squeeze of fresh lime juice, resulting in the vivid green hue that inspires the swampy title. The poster eats a spoonful from the murky bowl bobbing with dark green veggies, does a big sniff, and remarks, "That'll clear out your sinuses."
The Wishbone Kitchen creator notes that they've had the dish for lunch several days in a row, alluding to how well this soup holds up in the fridge. Plus, since this bad boy doesn't include dairy, it can totally be frozen for future meals.
Swamp soup is the spicy garlic-ginger bomb your cold weather meal rotation needs
Multiple other videos of foodies making "swamp soup" have cropped up and accrued millions of views – and food-Tokers have shared their own variations on this ugly-looking soup that has gone viral. One TikTok by @logagm, for instance, puts caramelized onions in the bottom of the soup pan before pouring the stock on top. Soup is a jewel for its potential for customization, and foodies at home can stray as far from the original recipe as they please.
@wishbonekitchen
it's giving 🍵 #soupseason
It's easy to make swamp soup totally vegan by swapping the bone broth for veggie stock and substituting the shredded chicken with tofu, enoki mushrooms, or another meatless element. If you want a meat-based alternative to the chicken, this dish could be made with proteins like leftover brisket, char siu pork, or thick-cut bacon crumbles. You could skip the jalapenos for a less spicy version, or try using other aromatics like Thai basil, fennel fronds, or lemongrass.
Swamp soup could be a thrifty way to breathe new life into leftover turkey or use up a rotisserie chicken. For a more substantial heartiness, veggies like pickled daikon radish, canned navy beans, diced golden potatoes, or baby peas could also be packed into the mix.