This Is The Only Ice Cream Shop With A Michelin Star
If you think visiting a Michelin-ranked restaurant means sitting down in front of expensive white tablecloths and sets of polished silverware, Minimal proves otherwise. Started in 2021, the name Minimal references the simultaneous simplicity and complexity of the restaurant and its approach. From nitrogen dishes to sorbet, Minimal's sweet treats range in both form and taste, and recipes include unique ingredients such as yuzu blossom and magnolia flower.
Located in Taichung, Taiwan, Minimal presents beautiful desserts and creamy scoops of ice cream to visitors. The multi-floored establishment offers takeaway scoops of ice cream where unique flavors made with local ingredients and herbs are regularly exchanged. In one cup, visitors can sample two flavors for under $6. On the second level, an intimate restaurant offers set menus of seven courses. Dishes can range from 180 degrees Celsius to negative 196 degrees Celsius and change with the current season. The names of the dishes reference the temperature at which they are presented, for instance, the negative 40 degrees Celcius Wild Ginger Flowers/Sake ice lollipop or the 40 degrees Celcius pastry dessert plated with a side of longan osmanthus gelato. Michelin reviewers remarked that dishes are created mindfully, offering subtle experiences that are balanced and smooth.
Reimagining classic favorites
Founder Arvin Wan has a longstanding love of frozen treats and is no stranger to accolades. After culinary school, Wan began working in an ice cream parlor before co-founding Michelin-awarded Sur- where he served as head pastry chef. Frozen recipes captivated his imagination. Though ice cream is traditionally listed on menus with a variety of set flavors, Wan saw an opportunity to explore the temperature of dishes and infuse familiar favorites with a more creative approach. Desserts have always appealed to Wan, as, to Wan, the final course is an essential mark that completes a quality culinary experience. This theme has become a driving force behind the concept of Minimal.
Wan admits most diners are not familiar with below-zero recipes, but he hopes to provide some insight through his creations such as the lollipop-shaped dish served at negative 40 degrees Celcius that borrows inspiration from classic banana ice popsicles commonly found in Taiwan in the 1950s. The treat is an airy, melty dish with notes of yuzu pear and moroheiya. If you're planning to visit to taste these culinary inventions for yourself, note that seating times are set at 1 pm and 4 pm, and though there is no English menu, the team is happy to help visitors navigate offerings.