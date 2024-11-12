This Is The Only Ice Cream Shop With A Michelin Star

If you think visiting a Michelin-ranked restaurant means sitting down in front of expensive white tablecloths and sets of polished silverware, Minimal proves otherwise. Started in 2021, the name Minimal references the simultaneous simplicity and complexity of the restaurant and its approach. From nitrogen dishes to sorbet, Minimal's sweet treats range in both form and taste, and recipes include unique ingredients such as yuzu blossom and magnolia flower.

Located in Taichung, Taiwan, Minimal presents beautiful desserts and creamy scoops of ice cream to visitors. The multi-floored establishment offers takeaway scoops of ice cream where unique flavors made with local ingredients and herbs are regularly exchanged. In one cup, visitors can sample two flavors for under $6. On the second level, an intimate restaurant offers set menus of seven courses. Dishes can range from 180 degrees Celsius to negative 196 degrees Celsius and change with the current season. The names of the dishes reference the temperature at which they are presented, for instance, the negative 40 degrees Celcius Wild Ginger Flowers/Sake ice lollipop or the 40 degrees Celcius pastry dessert plated with a side of longan osmanthus gelato. Michelin reviewers remarked that dishes are created mindfully, offering subtle experiences that are balanced and smooth.

