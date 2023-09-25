Scotland's Panda & Sons Uses Freezing Techniques To Make Drinks Of The Future

In 2019, McPherson and the Panda & Sons crew pioneered their "switching" process, in which ultra-low temperature freezers are used to remove water from spirits before an alternative liquid is added. "Once the spirit is partially frozen, we take out a large quantity of the frozen water and switch it with another flavor and, in some cases, textured liquid (like coconut milk)," McPherson explains in Class Bar Magazine.

Spirits are poured into insulated cool boxes in the bar's Brain Melting Society lab, with lids removed to encourage directional freezing. They're placed into special freezers with temperatures set very low so that the liquid is separated into frozen water and a higher-proof spirit. At this stage, the frozen water — or ice — is removed using a sieve and switched with another ingredient like orange juice or clarified pink grapefruit juice. The method intensifies the alcohol flavor and gives a richer mouthfeel. This extra-strong alcohol is rediluted with whatever is added in.

"I started thinking about Legos," McPherson explained to Punch. "How you can swap heads or legs, switch them around, and create a whole new thing." The switching method is used for Panda & Sons' Daiquiri cocktail, in which the water content of Bacardi is replaced with Thai coconut milk. The bar's Cosmos is made similarly, with the water in vodka replaced with freeze-concentrated cranberry juice. Gin, vodka, Scotch, and rum have all been switched at Panda & Sons. And that's only Chapter 1.