Mocktails Vs Virgin Cocktails: Is There A Difference?
Want a drink but don't want to deal with the buzz? Or maybe just taking a break from alcohol? Whatever the reason, it's a good thing that bars and restaurants these days tend to offer a wide array of alcohol-free drinks. You'll typically spot these listed as either "mocktails" or "virgin cocktails" on menus. But even though they're often used interchangeably to refer to zero-alcohol beverages, they actually refer to two distinct types of drinks.
Think of mocktails as original drinks designed from the ground up to be alcohol-free. Don't let the unflattering "mocktail" name fool you into thinking it's a second-class drink; bartenders really need to flex their creative muscles to get a drink that captures a cocktail's complexity and presentation without liquor and spirit. Typically, this means juggling combos of fresh juices, syrups, herbs, and spices and making sure they come together just right for a tasty drink — that ain't easy.
Virgin cocktails, on the other hand, are alcohol-free versions of classic cocktails. Take the Virgin Mojito — you'll still get the refreshing mix of mint, lime, sugar, and soda water, but without the rum. Of course, bartenders won't just cut out the liquor and send the drink off. They'd often substitute the alcohol with similarly-tasting, non-alcoholic alternatives (like rum extract in the case of the virgin mojito) to recreate the familiar flavors of the original drink as closely as possible. These drinks might not taste exactly like their boozy counterparts, but they'll still be enjoyable.
Making mocktails and virgin cocktails at home
You know what's the best part about these drinks? They're really easy to make at home. Not only so, but they should be a lot cheaper to make than your average cocktail since you don't have to spend extras on the liquors; it's also why mocktails tend to be cheaper than cocktails at bars!
For a classic mocktail, try a frozen Shirley Temple. Created in the 1930s, this drink combines fizzy ginger ale for a sparkling base, a dash of lime juice for brightness, sweet grenadine for sweetness, and a pop of rosy-hued color. Topped with maraschino cherries, this elegant mocktail has been a timeless favorite among non-drinkers for nearly a century.
On the virgin cocktail side, a popular option — besides the Virgin Mojito we already mentioned above — is a Virgin Piña Colada. Bring together the cream of coconut, fresh pineapple juice, and heavy whipped cream in a blender, then blitz until smooth with a heap of ice. Serve it in a Poco Grande glass, and you'll hardly miss the rum. Use these recipes as your starting point and experiment! Soon enough, you'll come across a couple of great alcohol-free favorites — whether creative mocktails or classic virgin cocktails — that'll let you enjoy the evening and wake up refreshed the next day.