The Failed 1953 Dunkin' Donut That Deserves A Second Chance

Carbs and caffeine are a great way to start your day, especially when those carbs are in the form of a donut from one of the most popular donut chains in the world. The name Dunkin' Donuts is said to have originated from the act of dipping donuts into coffee, and early Dunkin' promoted this combo in 1953 when its founder, William Rosenberg, invented an epic donut intended to inspire the mingling of both. It was more than just your average glazed or chocolate-frosted donut, though. Instead, the original "dunkin' donut" was Q-shaped to ease the dipping process. While it's no longer with us, we seriously think it deserves a second chance on the menu.

When Dunkin' first started in 1948 as Open Kettle, ordering your donuts and coffee was a slow, relaxing ritual. Instead of being in and out of the drive-thru in under five minutes, you'd walk into a Dunkin', take a seat at the counter, and sip on your coffee among other regulars. This is why the Q-shaped, handled donut was an important part of the Dunkin' experience: Instead of sipping on to-go coffee in paper mugs, Dunkin' customers were able to drink out of ceramic mugs and dip each end of the donut into their coffee until only the handle of the sweet breakfast treat was left. But as the chain grew into the international success it is today, the days of slowly enjoying Dunkin' dwindled, along with the iconic donut with a handle.

