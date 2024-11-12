The Absolute Best Substitute For Oyster Sauce

The Chinese condiment known as oyster sauce has a rich flavor that you can use to add a sweet-and-salty umami essence to a variety of dishes from vegetables to steak marinades. Despite its popularity in cooking today, oyster sauce was invented due to an accident involving over-cooked oysters way back in 1888. It might not be a staple in your kitchen, however, but worry not because we got the best substitute according to Shirley Chung, a Chinese-American chef who appeared on season 11 of Bravo's "Top Chef."

"Fish sauce is the best substitute for oyster sauce," she said. "But fish sauce is salty, and more pungent, so use less when [substituting] and add a little sugar." There are some differences between fish and oyster sauces, but it makes sense that one is a solid alternative to another because both condiments come from seafood like anchovies and oysters (obviously). While they both have very distinct flavors, the flavor of the sea combined with common ingredients like salt make them worthy components in most dishes.