The Absolute Best Substitute For Oyster Sauce
The Chinese condiment known as oyster sauce has a rich flavor that you can use to add a sweet-and-salty umami essence to a variety of dishes from vegetables to steak marinades. Despite its popularity in cooking today, oyster sauce was invented due to an accident involving over-cooked oysters way back in 1888. It might not be a staple in your kitchen, however, but worry not because we got the best substitute according to Shirley Chung, a Chinese-American chef who appeared on season 11 of Bravo's "Top Chef."
"Fish sauce is the best substitute for oyster sauce," she said. "But fish sauce is salty, and more pungent, so use less when [substituting] and add a little sugar." There are some differences between fish and oyster sauces, but it makes sense that one is a solid alternative to another because both condiments come from seafood like anchovies and oysters (obviously). While they both have very distinct flavors, the flavor of the sea combined with common ingredients like salt make them worthy components in most dishes.
Tips for using fish sauce in place of oyster sauce in home cooking
Out of the many unique uses for fish sauce, swapping it for oyster sauce might be one of the best tips thanks to Shirley Chung. As the chef says, you might want to use a little less because of the salt and intense flavors. In some dishes, you could use equal parts of the two ingredients for an even substitute if you're mindful of the salt levels. Fish sauce is also more liquidy so add a thicker like a cornstarch slurry to obtain a similar consistency, especially in marinades and soups. You can even add a pinch or two of sugar since fish sauce typically doesn't contain as much as oyster sauce.
There are many recipes where you can use fish sauce where oyster sauce is usually used. A traditional dish that uses oyster sauce is stir-fries, like our lotus root stir-fry recipe. Another popular dish you can try the ingredient swap in is our beef in black sauce recipe that includes bell peppers. And if those dishes don't satiate your craving, cook our velvety soy chicken and broccoli recipe and swap the oyster sauce for fish sauce with Chung's expertise.