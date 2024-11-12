The Best Non-Dairy Milk To Use For Creamy Vegan Corn Chowder
Enjoying a vegan meal doesn't have to mean finding substitutions for meat or dairy; after all, there are plenty of foods that are deliciously vegan-friendly in their own right. But if you're craving the taste of a non-vegan classic, like a corn chowder, it's worth taking the time to find the right ingredients and technique to nail the flavor.
The comforting creaminess of a regular corn chowder comes from the addition of cream, or a mixture of milk and cream. So if you simply swap this out for most plant milks, you're going to find your vegan corn chowder lacks some richness. Instead, you want a replacement that behaves more like cream.
Of the most common non-dairy milk varieties, coconut milk has the highest fat content, with around 5 grams per cup (depending on the brand). Compare this with almond milk with just 3 grams of fat and or rice milk with just 2 grams of fat per cup. Coconut milk also has a natural sweetness that's a good complement to vegetables – corn in particular – and will help add complexity and depth to your chowder.
Tips for using coconut milk in your vegan corn chowder
The first thing to consider is your choice of coconut milk. Skip the barista milk designed for use in coffee, which contains sweeteners and stabilizers, and opt for a can of unsweetened coconut milk. Ideally, the only ingredients should be coconut and water. Fat content does vary between brands, and when it comes to making a creamy chowder, the higher the better. Thai Kitchen coconut milk contains 18% fat, making it our pick for the best canned coconut milk for creamy dishes.
As coconut milk sits on the shelf, it separates into a thick layer of fat at the top with watery milk underneath. For a consistent texture, it's always advised to shake the can for 30 seconds before opening to incorporate. However, if you do want your coconut milk to be on the creamier side, skip the shaking. Then for your soup, use all of the thick layer at the top of the can, and just half of the thinner milk at the bottom.
Finally, be aware that coconut milk can split if it's cooked at too high a heat, so keep your chowder at a low simmer once it has been added. It can be hard to rescue curdled coconut milk, but if you do find yourself in this position, try whisking in half a teaspoon of tapioca or cornstarch.