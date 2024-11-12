The Best Non-Dairy Milk To Use For Creamy Vegan Corn Chowder

Enjoying a vegan meal doesn't have to mean finding substitutions for meat or dairy; after all, there are plenty of foods that are deliciously vegan-friendly in their own right. But if you're craving the taste of a non-vegan classic, like a corn chowder, it's worth taking the time to find the right ingredients and technique to nail the flavor.

The comforting creaminess of a regular corn chowder comes from the addition of cream, or a mixture of milk and cream. So if you simply swap this out for most plant milks, you're going to find your vegan corn chowder lacks some richness. Instead, you want a replacement that behaves more like cream.

Of the most common non-dairy milk varieties, coconut milk has the highest fat content, with around 5 grams per cup (depending on the brand). Compare this with almond milk with just 3 grams of fat and or rice milk with just 2 grams of fat per cup. Coconut milk also has a natural sweetness that's a good complement to vegetables – corn in particular – and will help add complexity and depth to your chowder.

