What Makes Starbucks' Iced Coffee Clover Vertica Unique?

When it comes to cold coffee beverages at Starbucks, you have a multitude of choices: normal and nitro Cold Brew, Iced Shaken Espressos, Iced Flat Whites, Lattes, Macchiatos, Mochas, Americanos, and just straight up Iced Coffee. You might opt for the latter choice thinking that it's the simplest, but even with this run-of-the-mill drink, there's a borderline overwhelming amount of choices. Besides the size, syrup flavor, and topping, you can now choose between normal Iced Coffee and Iced Coffee Clover Vertica. But what does that even mean? Surprisingly, Clover Vertica is not a type of coffee roast. What makes Iced Coffee Clover Vertica different from the norm is actually the way — or rather where — it's brewed.

In 2022, Starbucks released its new Clover Vertica coffee machine, a top-speed single-cup brewer that can grind and pour coffee in under a minute, and began to deploy it in all U.S. stores. The machine revolutionized the way the coffee shop runs by providing what Starbucks calls "the fastest bean-to-cup experience in the coffee industry." It's also one of the most eco-friendly machines yet, eliminating the need for single-use filters and batch-brewing. The Clover Vertica also has an iced coffee setting, which uses whole bean iced coffee to brew this cup of Joe, but the default blend is the same as the normal Starbucks Iced Coffee; any difference in taste is due to the brewing method.