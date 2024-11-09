Our Favorite Rita's Italian Ice Flavor Is Bold And Balanced

We love digging into a fresh pint of ice cream as much as the next person. But if you're looking to switch up your frozen dessert du jour, Rita's is a tasty alternative. Here you'll find Italian ice, which is a sweet and primarily fruity dessert, along with creamy frozen custard, gelati (which combines the two in layers), gelati blenders (which blend the two up together), milkshakes, and more.

As mouth-watering as all of these treats are, there is one that reigns supreme — in our opinion, at least. In our ranking of Rita's Italian ice flavors, we dubbed wild black cherry the best. It consists of flavored, blended ice, of course, but also plenty of real cherry chunks, which create a nice textural change from other varieties. Plus, these cups have a deeper, more robust flavor than the classic cherry option. But the real cherry on top is the balance of tastes you'll get in each spoonful, which never veers too sweet or too sour. However, keep in mind that most Rita's locations are only open from March to September, so you may have to wait for the warmer months to roll around to get your hands on these cups.

