The Rita's Italian Ice Flavor We Wouldn't Choose Again

With 574 locations across the United States, it's safe to say that Rita's is a well-loved frozen dessert chain. It's many people's go-to for chilled treats as it offers 90 flavors of Italian ice and 94 flavors of custard. With a menu like that, you're free to mix and match until your heart's content to satisfy any dessert craving imaginable. Also with a menu like that, there's sure to be some flavors that rank lower on the totem pole. The Rita's slogan is "Ice, Custard, Happiness," but in our ranking of 14 Rita's Italian ice flavors, the mint chocolate chip didn't make us too happy.

To further diversify its offerings, Rita's has two lines of custard (frozen and hand-scooped) and three lines of Italian ice (classic Italian, cream ice, and sugar-free). The mint chocolate chip flavor is part of the cream ice line, a creamier Italian ice that contains dairy but is more icy than ice cream (that's why the name is "ice cream" backwards!). Although creamier than classic Italian ice, the iciness of this treat is unmistakable, which didn't go well with the mint flavor or chocolate chips. This is one flavor that's better left to full, creamy dairy.