The Worst Store-Bought Snack Mix Is A Popular Grocery Store Brand

Americans love to snack. In fact, 71% snack at least twice a day, according to the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS). When it comes to snack mixes, it's easy to think that more ingredients mean better variety. But as we found when ranking six popular snack blends from worst to best, that's not always the case. And that is why Stop & Shop's Spicy Snack Mix landed at the bottom of our list.

Our reviewer found that Stop & Shop's mash-up of Cajun-spiced rice crackers, sesame sticks, wasabi peas and other components just didn't come together well. It ended up feeling like a mismatch of ingredients that needed direction. For spicy food lovers, it might sound promising at first, but outside of the rice crackers, the heat was either barely there or totally missing.

At the end of the day, snack mixes should be tantalizing to the tongue — offering a variation of taste and texture in every bite. Unfortunately, Stop & Shop's snack mix didn't deliver on that promise, making it easy to see why it ranked so low.