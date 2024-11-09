The Worst Store-Bought Snack Mix Is A Popular Grocery Store Brand
Americans love to snack. In fact, 71% snack at least twice a day, according to the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS). When it comes to snack mixes, it's easy to think that more ingredients mean better variety. But as we found when ranking six popular snack blends from worst to best, that's not always the case. And that is why Stop & Shop's Spicy Snack Mix landed at the bottom of our list.
Our reviewer found that Stop & Shop's mash-up of Cajun-spiced rice crackers, sesame sticks, wasabi peas and other components just didn't come together well. It ended up feeling like a mismatch of ingredients that needed direction. For spicy food lovers, it might sound promising at first, but outside of the rice crackers, the heat was either barely there or totally missing.
At the end of the day, snack mixes should be tantalizing to the tongue — offering a variation of taste and texture in every bite. Unfortunately, Stop & Shop's snack mix didn't deliver on that promise, making it easy to see why it ranked so low.
The unbeatable classic
That brings us to the mix that really nailed it — Chex Mix Original. This snack brand stole the show in our ranking. It's that perfect medley of pretzels, rye chips, bagel chips, and mini breadsticks with each piece perfectly seasoned according to our reviewer. And we all know its the seasoning that keeps us coming back for more.
But here's the best part, Chex Mix is super customizable. While it's already delicious on its own, you can totally level it up. Want to impress at your next game night? Try adding some ranch spice for a pub feel. Or, if you're into charcuterie boards, throw in some dried fruit for a girls night or brunch vibe. It's a snack that fits whatever mood you're in.
Of course, we had some other solid contenders on our list. Utz Party Mix took second place — it's got that wonderful balance of crunch and savory flavoring that makes it a staple for any party. Then there's Cheez-It Classic in third, bringing the cheesy flair that's so hard to resist. While it's a little more one-dimensional, that sharp kick is totally addictive. Ultimately, traditional Chex Mix takes the crown, proving that sometimes, the classic snack is the best — always dependable and never going out of style.