Stuff Your Pork Chops With One Tart Fruit For A Fall Flavor Burst

You can take your cranberry stuffed pork chops in a variety of directions. If using dried cranberries, try soaking them in red wine or Bourbon, or even orange liqueur or fresh orange juice, and use the resulting liquid to cook the cranberries until just soft. If you use raw or frozen cranberries, cook them first as you would when making a cranberry sauce. You can make the stuffing as sweet or savory as you like; if you go for a sweeter profile, try brown sugar or maple syrup instead of plain sugar for deeper flavor. You can add other flavors such as Dijon or horseradish mustard, or herbs like sage, thyme, rosemary, oregano, or marjoram, whether dried or fresh. If you want to add a hint of heat, chopped jalapeños or chipotles would be a lovely match for the cranberries and the pork.

Advertisement

Use this apple chutney stuffed pork chops recipe as a guide for how to stuff the chops; if you like warm spices like cinnamon and ginger, follow the stuffing instructions but substituting cranberries for the apples, or even do half and half. You can use boneless or bone-in chops depending on your preference for look and presentation. Serve with mashed potatoes or roasted root vegetables for a wholesome, festive fall dish.