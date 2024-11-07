The Dark Chocolate Bar We Wouldn't Buy Again At The Grocery Store

Sometimes you just need a bit of chocolate. It is a certified comfort food, after all. Aside from the nostalgia and sensory experience, dark chocolate contains multiple mood enhancing compounds including antioxidants and amino acids, as well as naturally occurring caffeine and endorphins that come in handy if you ever find yourself in the dumps. But, all of that goes to waste if the dark chocolate bar you grab from the grocery store is overly bitter and artificial tasting. And that's precisely what happened when Tasting Table taste testers bit into a bar of Lily's Intensely Dark chocolate.

Of all the options our taste testers tried during their ranking of 20 grocery store dark chocolate bars, Lily's Intensely Dark chocolate was by far the worst. While some customers might appreciate the fact that these bars are sugar free, and are instead made with the sugar substitute stevia, it doesn't do much to actually sweeten the chocolate. In a bar with a 92% cocoa content, even a little bit of sweetness would go a long way, but here the stevia only produces an off-putting artificial aftertaste. Customers seem to agree that these bars are overly bitter and overpriced.

Not only will Lily's Intensely Dark chocolate bars leave a bad taste in your mouth, but the texture won't suffice. These bars don't contain any cocoa butter, leading customers to find them almost chalky in texture, comparing Lily's bars to eating straight cocoa powder.

