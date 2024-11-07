The Gluten-Free Frozen Dinner You're Better Off Skipping

The poor flavor of this dish is also caused by a severe lack of seasoning. Nobody expects flavors worthy of a Michelin star restaurant from a frozen dinner, and most of us frequently reach for simple but effective ways to improve a quick frozen meal. However, it's not unreasonable to expect some basic seasoning — and yet, it's an expectation that Blake's shepherd's pie fails to meet. The meal is so under-seasoned that it's basically tasteless, lacking even something as fundamental as salt.

Although any amount of money would likely not be worth it for this frozen dinner, it's priced at $5 — a fairly high price, seemingly justified by organic ingredients. Some people who have bought this dish have reported feeling ripped off, not just because the meal is unappetizing but also because it's very small. Other customers have pointed out that, by spending just a few bucks more, they could have simply purchased the ingredients for shepherd's pie and made it on their own, seasoning and all.

That said, you don't have to roll up your sleeves just yet. The next time you're in a hurry and need to reach for a flavorful and filling frozen meal, forget about Blake's and go for Beecher's gluten-free mac and cheese instead. It wowed our taste tester and delivered on all the aspects where Blake's was lacking.

