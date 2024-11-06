The Indiana Restaurant With James Beard-Approved Fried Chicken

If you haven't heard of Oldenburg, Indiana, you're not alone. The small town has a population of fewer than 700 people, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for in charm. First founded in 1817, making it one of the oldest communities in Indiana, it quickly became a settling ground for southern German immigrants. Their influence is still felt today, in the city name, its architecture, and even the food scene.

One restaurant, Wagner's Village Inn, boasts a German name and vibe but mostly serves American classics — a perfect fusion of Oldenburg and Indiana. It's most famous dish? The pan-fried chicken in hog fat. Just last year, Wagner's Village Inn was one of six restaurants to win the James Beard in the American Classics category. According to James Beard, the American Classics award goes to "locally owned restaurants that have timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community."