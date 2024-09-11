The Staple Ingredient You're Overlooking For Creamier Coleslaw

Start experimenting with different types of milks to see how they can change up your coleslaw recipes. For example, this creamy tangy apple slaw calls for 6 tablespoons of mayo, and you can easily swap 3 tablespoons for buttermilk. Buttermilk adds an acidic kick that blends well with the recipe's vinegar and lemon. This yummy kale slaw uses a ¼ cup of Greek yogurt, but thinning the dressing with some whole milk would add a smooth touch, just like it does in milkshakes. Add the milk to the yogurt a tablespoon at a time until you reach the desired thickness. Taste your slaw dressing as you go to ensure that it's perfectly creamy and flavorful.

Coleslaw around the world often uses milk, so this isn't a new trend. For instance, crème fraîche — a mix of citric acid, buttermilk, and heavy cream — is commonly used in German kohlrabi slaw, either alongside mayo or as a substitute. Try this homemade crème fraîche recipe to see what all the fuss is about. Thai-inspired coleslaw, meanwhile, features a coconut milk dressing, blending the richness of coconut with lime juice and a touch of brown sugar for a perfectly balanced, slightly sweet flavor. These examples show that milk is already on the slaw radar, so don't hesitate to step out of the box with it in your own coleslaw recipes to make this classic dish uniquely yours. And milk is just one of many ingredients that can boost the flavor of your coleslaw, so try a few others, too!