The Best Way To Elevate Corn Salsa Is Also The Simplest
Serve it with tortilla chips or spoon it onto dishes like tacos, either way, corn salsa is a version of the dip that packs flavor and texture. Corn salsa usually consists of the usual suspects, including tomatoes, red onions, and cilantro, but the main star is the ingredient in its namesake. To prepare corn for the salsa, there are many ways to cook it, but charring it on the grill will give it even more flavor in tonight's dinner.
When you grill corn on the grill, it chars the vegetable just like it does your burgers and steaks. It will give it that blackened effect to add a rustic aesthetic to the salsa, but the flavor factor is what counts most. When you grill corn to the point of charring, it will take on smoky flavors that will pass onto your salsa. The charred corn will also exemplify its natural sweetness for a balance of flavor in each scoop or spoonful. For this option, you'll want to use corn on the cob, rather than a can, but the extra effort will pay off. Take inspiration from our grilled shrimp with charred corn and mango salsa from Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn.
Tips to easily grill corn to turn into smoky homemade salsa
One of the best ways to grill corn is to leave the husks on to trap the moisture, but you must remove the husks for charred corn for salsa. That's how the corn will become charred and obtain that aforementioned flavor and texture. After the corn is prepared, fire up your grill to medium-high heat. When the grill is hot enough, throw on the husked corn and grill it for just under 10 minutes until it's charred on all sides. Don't forget to turn the cobs every couple of minutes for an even char. Once the corn is cool to touch, use a knife to cut off the kernels from the cob, then combine with the rest of the ingredients according to the recipe.
If you're following McGlinn's recipe, you'll serve the charred corn salsa with shrimp over a bed of white rice. But even if you want to use the charred corn following another salsa recipe, there are many ways to use it. Throw it on your favorite tacos, dip it with tortilla chips, or toss it into your favorite salad to keep it light and fresh. You can also use it as a condiment on top of our bacon crunch hot dogs instead of coleslaw or on top of a hearty black bean burger.