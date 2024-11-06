The Best Way To Elevate Corn Salsa Is Also The Simplest

Serve it with tortilla chips or spoon it onto dishes like tacos, either way, corn salsa is a version of the dip that packs flavor and texture. Corn salsa usually consists of the usual suspects, including tomatoes, red onions, and cilantro, but the main star is the ingredient in its namesake. To prepare corn for the salsa, there are many ways to cook it, but charring it on the grill will give it even more flavor in tonight's dinner.

When you grill corn on the grill, it chars the vegetable just like it does your burgers and steaks. It will give it that blackened effect to add a rustic aesthetic to the salsa, but the flavor factor is what counts most. When you grill corn to the point of charring, it will take on smoky flavors that will pass onto your salsa. The charred corn will also exemplify its natural sweetness for a balance of flavor in each scoop or spoonful. For this option, you'll want to use corn on the cob, rather than a can, but the extra effort will pay off. Take inspiration from our grilled shrimp with charred corn and mango salsa from Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn.