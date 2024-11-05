Beef Up Basic Grilled Cheese With One Satisfying Addition

Here at Tasting Table, we're enthusiastic fans of the humble grilled cheese — both in its classic understated form and in its huge potential for customization. That's why, today, we're talking about the one extra ingredient to elevate your sando into entree territory: Beef it up with literal beef. A few slices of roast beef are all it takes for home cooks to bust out a protein-forward, restaurant-worthy grilled cheese. This tip can also be a thrifty way to use up leftover roast beef from dinner the night before. Shredded pot roast and leftover brisket work here, too. Even store-bought sliced roast beef gets the job done.

To assemble, simply build your grilled cheese as you normally might: Buttered bread layered with cheese slices, plus a few slices of roast beef. From there, just toast the sammy to golden perfection in a large frying pan. For extra savory flair, you could also sprinkle the buttered outsides of your bread with a dash of garlic salt.

Feel free to load up your sando with other complementary toppings like sauteed green bell peppers and mushrooms, caramelized onions, fresh yellow beefsteak tomato slices, peppery baby arugula, or a runny fried egg. The most crucial element to building a successful roast beef grilled cheese is choosing a thick, structurally sound type of bread that'll support all that heavy roast beef without falling apart. Sourdough, marbled rye, and coarse semolina breads all make flavorful and sturdy vehicles.

