Beef Up Basic Grilled Cheese With One Satisfying Addition
Here at Tasting Table, we're enthusiastic fans of the humble grilled cheese — both in its classic understated form and in its huge potential for customization. That's why, today, we're talking about the one extra ingredient to elevate your sando into entree territory: Beef it up with literal beef. A few slices of roast beef are all it takes for home cooks to bust out a protein-forward, restaurant-worthy grilled cheese. This tip can also be a thrifty way to use up leftover roast beef from dinner the night before. Shredded pot roast and leftover brisket work here, too. Even store-bought sliced roast beef gets the job done.
To assemble, simply build your grilled cheese as you normally might: Buttered bread layered with cheese slices, plus a few slices of roast beef. From there, just toast the sammy to golden perfection in a large frying pan. For extra savory flair, you could also sprinkle the buttered outsides of your bread with a dash of garlic salt.
Feel free to load up your sando with other complementary toppings like sauteed green bell peppers and mushrooms, caramelized onions, fresh yellow beefsteak tomato slices, peppery baby arugula, or a runny fried egg. The most crucial element to building a successful roast beef grilled cheese is choosing a thick, structurally sound type of bread that'll support all that heavy roast beef without falling apart. Sourdough, marbled rye, and coarse semolina breads all make flavorful and sturdy vehicles.
Load up your next grilled cheese with leftover roast beef
Any cheese you might normally pair with a roast beef sandwich is likely going to make a great fit as long as it melts well. In order to melt quickly and evenly, a cheese must have relatively high moisture and fat contents, which means steer clear of any aged varieties. Funky Swiss, creamy provolone, mild Colby, savory sharp cheddar, or spicy pepper jack would all make Oscar-winning co-stars in your roast beef grilled cheese sandwich. Or, for a more sophisticated take, you could stack that roast beef with blue cheese and pickled red onions, or smoked gouda, sauteed apple slices, and fresh sage.
On the condiments side of the equation, horseradish cream sauce pairs famously well with roast beef. In this grilled cheese adaptation, the condiment would provide both a moisture element and a sharp bite. Or, you could smear your sandwich with umami-bomb Kewpie mayo, sweet-tangy barbecue sauce, zesty whole grain mustard, or spicy giardiniera. For a more unconventional customization, you could even add bright chimichurri or herbaceous pesto, which would also add a cheerful pop of color. To complete the meal, pair your beefy grilled cheese with a roasted root vegetable medley, garlic butter Brussels sprouts, this creamy Thai-style butternut squash soup, or some classic crunchy potato chips.