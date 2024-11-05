You Only Need 2 Store-Bought Ingredients For Tasty Peppermint Milk

When Halloween is in the rearview mirror, it's only a hop, skip, and a jump to Thanksgiving and the ensuing winterly holidays to follow. If pumpkin spice reigns supreme during autumn, then peppermint is the undisputed taste of winter. Infuse the chilly season with a little extra cheer this year by preparing a batch of peppermint milk. Whether you add it to hot cocoa, spike it with a spirit, or enjoy it for dunking your favorite cookies, it only takes two ingredients to make and will be the hit of your holiday. Simply grab about 20 small peppermint hard candies and the milk of your choosing, stir everything together, and let it infuse in your refrigerator for at least an hour before straining out the candies and serving.

Advertisement

Aside from the fact that it's clearly delicious, the best thing about peppermint milk is its customizability. Given that there are only two ingredients in the whole thing, you can use sugar free peppermint candies, dairy-free milk, and any other combinations to make the most delicious and enjoyable holiday beverage that fits both your budget and dietary needs. You can find a bag of Starlight peppermints on Amazon and a bottle of Chobani extra creamy oatmilk for a non-dairy version. It's up to you how to compose this sweet and refreshing taste sensation.