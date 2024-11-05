You Only Need 2 Store-Bought Ingredients For Tasty Peppermint Milk
When Halloween is in the rearview mirror, it's only a hop, skip, and a jump to Thanksgiving and the ensuing winterly holidays to follow. If pumpkin spice reigns supreme during autumn, then peppermint is the undisputed taste of winter. Infuse the chilly season with a little extra cheer this year by preparing a batch of peppermint milk. Whether you add it to hot cocoa, spike it with a spirit, or enjoy it for dunking your favorite cookies, it only takes two ingredients to make and will be the hit of your holiday. Simply grab about 20 small peppermint hard candies and the milk of your choosing, stir everything together, and let it infuse in your refrigerator for at least an hour before straining out the candies and serving.
Aside from the fact that it's clearly delicious, the best thing about peppermint milk is its customizability. Given that there are only two ingredients in the whole thing, you can use sugar free peppermint candies, dairy-free milk, and any other combinations to make the most delicious and enjoyable holiday beverage that fits both your budget and dietary needs. You can find a bag of Starlight peppermints on Amazon and a bottle of Chobani extra creamy oatmilk for a non-dairy version. It's up to you how to compose this sweet and refreshing taste sensation.
Creative ideas for peppermint milk
There are so many fun ways to enjoy your peppermint milk, no matter what kind of candy and milk you use to make it. The bevy of gluten-free, dairy-free, and other options will ensure a happy holiday season for all. If you want a spirited version, add a shot of vodka or rum to the batch and serve it out of peppermint candy shot glasses. For a bright addition to an ultimate hot chocolate recipe, stir in a spoonful or more or your peppermint milk. Planning to leave cookies and milk out for Santa? A glass of peppermint milk and a batch of easy Christmas shortbread cookies will get you a permanent spot on the nice list.
If you want to get creative with the leftover candy, crush it up and rim your glasses with it. Otherwise, you can try a chocolate-dipped rim with festive sprinkles. Take a more decadent twist by drizzling hot fudge in your glass before pouring in the milk, or combine everything with a scoop of ice cream for a wonderful winter milkshake.