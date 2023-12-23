Peppermint Candy Shot Glasses Are The Perfect Way To Close Out The Holidays

As the holiday season winds down, there's no better way to bid it farewell than with a creative and festive twist. Peppermint candy shot glasses are the perfect way to close out the holidays. These viral and sensational creations — born from an era of booming social media food hacks and trends — offer a fun and festive way to enjoy your favorite holiday beverages. Once crafted and ready to use as minty shot glasses, pour in some eggnog, vodka, seltzer, chocolate milk, Bailey's, or Coquito. And why stop at beverages? Use these cute edible "glasses" to hold your desserts, like puddings, jellies, and mousses.

Making these shot glasses is surprisingly straightforward, and there are two ways to approach them. The first way is to use a silicone mold. Begin by preheating your oven to 350 F. Then, unwrap your peppermint candies and arrange them around the mold tube, ensuring that two to three mints are stacked on top for stability. The mints should also crowd each other in the mold. Bake the mints until they melt and take on the shape of the mold, which takes about 15 minutes. Once cooled and hardened, these peppermint shot glasses are ready to serve your chosen holiday drink, just don't break your teeth on them.