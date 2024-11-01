The Fan-Favorite Nespresso Pod Flavor That Will Not Be Returning This Holiday Season
As the holiday season approaches, many coffee lovers drift nostalgically toward seasonal memories, dreaming of flavors long gone yet maybe, just maybe, returning for another round of glory. If you get your java-based holly jollies in pod form, there's a good chance that you're keeping an eye on Nespresso's annual holiday revelations, including the fingers-crossed return of its fan-fave Frosted Caramel Nuts pod. Unfortunately, a few screen taps through social media ring the sad mourning bell of impending loss.
As a true Nespresso fan wanting to avoid premature disappointment for scores of fellow pod devotees, I reached out to the Nespresso team for confirmation. So here's the news: The Frosted Caramel Nuts pods from 2023 were a limited-edition coffee flavor that will not be returning any time soon, if ever. To temper the blow, the brand did send apologies for any disappointment and pointed out the tasty holiday offerings for 2024.
Just as it is with other coffee purveyors, including the much-anticipated Starbucks holiday drinks, Nespresso unveils seasonal pods toward the end of each year. But unlike other coffee giants, Nespresso typically offers only a carefully curated holiday selection. In 2024, there are three limited-edition pods, and when they're gone, they're gone. Fortunately, there are also some pretty interesting holiday gift packs and collections, plus Nespresso's rendition of the industry's ever-popular beverage advent calendars.
Nespresso replaces the former Frosted Caramel Nuts with three new surprises
Customers will be glad to know the Nespresso holiday offerings for 2024 are available in both the Original and Vertuo lines of coffees. Though the collection sadly says goodbye to the Frosted Caramel Nuts pods, the three jazzy flavors featured this time around bring a lot to the java party. First, there's the Almond Croissant pods featuring toasted almond and sweet vanilla flavors with notes of brown caramel, likened to buttery pastries. Like the company's standard coffee size pods, the Vertuo-line version of this offering serves 7.77 ounces of coffee.
Next up is the exclusive Peanut and Roasted Sesame pod, also a 7.77-ounce drink in the Vertuo version or the standard-size capsule in the Original line. It harbors an expected roasty, toasty, nutty flavor complemented by hints of oats and barley, plus a tinge of popcorn and sweet caramel. Finally, there's the limited-edition Unforgettable Double Espresso. Admittedly, this is the one in my personal Auto Replenish order queue, as it's a pod of pure, unadorned, deep espresso flavor with a level eight intensity. It brings layers of richness encompassing nutty notes of toasted cereal, brown spices, and even crusty bread.
The Unforgettable Holiday Collection Pack includes the three limited-edition holiday coffees plus dark chocolates and a travel mug. This year's Nespresso Advent Calendars present as elegant foil-relief boxes unfolding with flavored pods plus a limited-edition coffee mug. Vertuo clients get an exclusive holiday offering: the Nespresso Martini Bundle, featuring two martini glasses and 20 espresso pods.