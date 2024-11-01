The Fan-Favorite Nespresso Pod Flavor That Will Not Be Returning This Holiday Season

As the holiday season approaches, many coffee lovers drift nostalgically toward seasonal memories, dreaming of flavors long gone yet maybe, just maybe, returning for another round of glory. If you get your java-based holly jollies in pod form, there's a good chance that you're keeping an eye on Nespresso's annual holiday revelations, including the fingers-crossed return of its fan-fave Frosted Caramel Nuts pod. Unfortunately, a few screen taps through social media ring the sad mourning bell of impending loss.

As a true Nespresso fan wanting to avoid premature disappointment for scores of fellow pod devotees, I reached out to the Nespresso team for confirmation. So here's the news: The Frosted Caramel Nuts pods from 2023 were a limited-edition coffee flavor that will not be returning any time soon, if ever. To temper the blow, the brand did send apologies for any disappointment and pointed out the tasty holiday offerings for 2024.

Just as it is with other coffee purveyors, including the much-anticipated Starbucks holiday drinks, Nespresso unveils seasonal pods toward the end of each year. But unlike other coffee giants, Nespresso typically offers only a carefully curated holiday selection. In 2024, there are three limited-edition pods, and when they're gone, they're gone. Fortunately, there are also some pretty interesting holiday gift packs and collections, plus Nespresso's rendition of the industry's ever-popular beverage advent calendars.

