A can of tuna is an affordable, convenient, and versatile way to add protein and flavor to your meals. And although it might get a bad rap sometimes, there are plenty of ways to turn canned tuna into a gourmet meal. Depending on the recipe you want to make, your choice of oil or water packed tuna matters. Experts say that water packed tuna is the best choice when making a tuna macaroni salad, so the next time you're making one for a quick lunch, do not throw away that flavorful liquid when draining the tuna! Instead, add it to the water in which you're boiling the pasta or save it to add to the sauce in a tuna pasta dish.

The water in the tuna can is basically a brine, so you can use it to add savory depth to your recipe. The pasta will absorb the flavor in the water as it cooks, so there's no need to add extra salt to the water. Try this cool hack when boiling pasta for this zippy tuna pasta salad to make it even more zippy!