2 Ways To Use The Water From Your Canned Tuna In Pasta
A can of tuna is an affordable, convenient, and versatile way to add protein and flavor to your meals. And although it might get a bad rap sometimes, there are plenty of ways to turn canned tuna into a gourmet meal. Depending on the recipe you want to make, your choice of oil or water packed tuna matters. Experts say that water packed tuna is the best choice when making a tuna macaroni salad, so the next time you're making one for a quick lunch, do not throw away that flavorful liquid when draining the tuna! Instead, add it to the water in which you're boiling the pasta or save it to add to the sauce in a tuna pasta dish.
The water in the tuna can is basically a brine, so you can use it to add savory depth to your recipe. The pasta will absorb the flavor in the water as it cooks, so there's no need to add extra salt to the water. Try this cool hack when boiling pasta for this zippy tuna pasta salad to make it even more zippy!
Add extra flavor to your tuna noodle casserole
A tuna casserole is already such a comforting and inexpensive dish to make, and adding the tuna water when boiling the pasta or as part of the liquid in the sauce will enhance it without much extra effort or cost. Take this easy dilly tuna casserole, for instance: Instead of discarding the tuna water after draining the cans, drain it into a measuring cup and add more water as needed to make one cup, then follow the recipe instructions.
Of course, there are many ways to take your tuna noodle casserole to the next level without breaking the budget. In Italy, tuna is often added to tomato-based puttanesca pasta sauce, sometimes enhanced with chili flakes, capers, or olives. Turn it into a casserole using shapes like penne, rigatoni, or rotini for a change of pace. Next time you make your go-to baked pasta recipe, try adding tuna and tuna water instead of chicken or beef for an umami rich alternative that will save you money and time while being equally if not more delicious.