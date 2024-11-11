Prue Leith's Favorite (And Least Favorite) Cookies May Surprise You - Exclusive Interview

I feel — especially for generations growing up with the internet — there is quite a bit of pressure to not only embrace domesticity, but also, in turn, reject it. Everything's always perfect, and it's online. You're the mom who does everything, but you're also fun and you go out for beers. It's wild that we keep having the same conversations over and over.

Yes, I know, I know. And I'm sure the conversation will go on forever. What I worry about is there's now so many people worrying about their mental health ... And it's partly the internet being driven by ads that say, 'Have you got ADHD? Have you got some new mental problem?' You start looking at the symptoms, and of course you think you've got them all. 'How are your stress levels, how are your ...' So people are constantly worried about everything, what they eat.

There's a mountain of women living on supplements. Obviously there are supplements for people who are short of something ... But mostly, there's no evidence they do any good, and they cost a lot of money. I would rather have money go to good, fresh food — and the occasional margarita. Let's relax a bit.

That's probably part of the reason too, at least in the U.S, some people have trouble getting good, fresh food. And even if they are able to purchase it, they might not have time to make it.

And they may not have an oven, a campfire, or even a frying pan. And if you aren't educated about food and its importance, why would you ever bother cooking? It costs more money — well, many people think it does.

Our minimum wage is also quite low. And though people say they're starter jobs, many working for minimum wage are adults, a lot of them single parents. It's very hard to get by and keep your family fed. So, in theory, yes, you should be getting everything from the food that you eat, but for some people it's such a struggle.

I don't think I've got a solution to the problem. It worries me that people are making a fortune out of both sides of ... [it's] very often the same multinational companies providing the supplements who are providing the junk food that makes [people] need the supplements.