The Frozen Lasagna You Should Avoid In The Freezer Aisle

When it comes to frozen meals, lasagna often tops the list for its comforting, hearty appeal. It's like a warm hug in a tray — who wouldn't want that? However, not all frozen lasagnas deliver the deliciousness you might expect, and some can leave you feeling like you've been duped. After carefully reviewing a variety of popular options, one brand stands out as a meal to avoid: Great Value Meat Lovers Lasagna.

This frozen dish promises a meaty feast, but Tasting Table's Dora Nuss-Warren discovered it falls dramatically short. With meat so sparse it could be mistaken for a mirage, you're left feeling like a pasta detective searching for the elusive protein. Instead of a rich, layered delight, you get a thin, bland meal that makes you question your life choices. The cheese — an essential component of any good lasagna — fails to provide the creamy richness you crave, leaving you longing for a dairy miracle.

And if that wasn't enough, the sodium content is high, at 1,160 milligrams per serving — roughly half of the U.S. daily allowance of 2,300 milligrams for those 14 years old and over. That's a hefty amount for just one meal, especially if you plan on eating anything else that could be high in sodium throughout the day. Given these significant shortcomings, it's best to steer clear of this frozen option and seek out lasagnas that truly deliver the comforting experience you deserve.

