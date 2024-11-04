The Frozen Lasagna You Should Avoid In The Freezer Aisle
When it comes to frozen meals, lasagna often tops the list for its comforting, hearty appeal. It's like a warm hug in a tray — who wouldn't want that? However, not all frozen lasagnas deliver the deliciousness you might expect, and some can leave you feeling like you've been duped. After carefully reviewing a variety of popular options, one brand stands out as a meal to avoid: Great Value Meat Lovers Lasagna.
This frozen dish promises a meaty feast, but Tasting Table's Dora Nuss-Warren discovered it falls dramatically short. With meat so sparse it could be mistaken for a mirage, you're left feeling like a pasta detective searching for the elusive protein. Instead of a rich, layered delight, you get a thin, bland meal that makes you question your life choices. The cheese — an essential component of any good lasagna — fails to provide the creamy richness you crave, leaving you longing for a dairy miracle.
And if that wasn't enough, the sodium content is high, at 1,160 milligrams per serving — roughly half of the U.S. daily allowance of 2,300 milligrams for those 14 years old and over. That's a hefty amount for just one meal, especially if you plan on eating anything else that could be high in sodium throughout the day. Given these significant shortcomings, it's best to steer clear of this frozen option and seek out lasagnas that truly deliver the comforting experience you deserve.
Top frozen lasagna picks
After dodging the pitfalls of Great Value Lasagna, let's explore three frozen options that truly shine, in our ranking. First up is Sweet Earth Mushroom Lasagna — Dora Nuss-Warren noted its creamy, cheesy layers and aromatic garlic notes that greet you as it cooks. This dish balances earthy mushrooms with a satisfying ricotta filling, making it a delight for cheese lovers — and perfect for those who believe garlic should be its own food group.
Next is Rao's Meat Lasagna, praised for its authentic flavors and high-quality ingredients in every meal. Per our ranking, it features a savory mix of meats layered with rich ricotta and robust tomato sauce, offering a classic lasagna experience for all ages. The pasta's delightful texture elevates this dish above its competitors, ensuring you savor every bite.
At last, we reach our top choice, Amy's Vegetable Lasagna! This option offers a light but filling lunch that is full of fresh veggies and premium ingredients. Our reviewer emphasized its distinct flavor combination, which makes it a good option for both meat eaters and vegetarians — after all, who says you can't have a fulfilling lasagna without the meat? So, when it comes to frozen lasagna, embrace these top three and avoid the Great Value Meat Lovers Lasagna like it's a kitchen fire waiting to happen.