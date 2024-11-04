Here's How Long Your Leftover Cranberry Sauce Will Last In The Freezer

Freezing cranberry sauce is a quick and easy task, too. Consider how and when you plan to use the cranberry sauce so you can choose the best container for your needs. All you need to do is choose a freezer-safe vessel, such as an ice cube tray, plastic resealable bags, or silicone molds. Once you have your storage container in hand, simply pour the cranberry sauce inside and let it freeze for a few hours. One advantage of plastic bags is that they can be frozen flat and labeled with the date in case the sauce is likely to be in the freezer for a longer period.

If you plan to use frozen cranberry sauce often, however, using a smaller container is better. Ice cube trays or molds, like these silicone freezer molds made by Souper Cube available on Amazon, allow you to remove, thaw, and use only what you need. This helps ensure that your sauce won't develop a less desirable flavor or texture by thawing and refreezing too many times. Remember to place the sauce cubes into a plastic resealable bag to store after they are frozen through.

To thaw, place the frozen cranberry sauce in the fridge overnight or the sealed container inside a bowl of cold water as it comes to room temperature. No matter which method of freezing you use to keep your leftover sauce on hand, these options will ensure that your cranberry sauce holds for two to three months, at least. Still, double check your sauce for any signs of mold, strange colors, or off-smells before eating it as this could indicate spoilage. Try reading some of our tips for making homemade cranberry sauce before you start cooking, too.

