The Trader Joe's Tea That You Should Leave Off Of Your Shopping List

Trader Joe's is the place to go for all your snacks — and your beverages. From seasonal favorites like the Organic Jalapeño Limeade to its Fresh-Squeezed Tangerine Juice, Trader Joe's has exactly what you need to quench your thirst. But, not all of the drinks are as good as others, and that's especially true as it pertains to the teas — Tasting Table's taste testers would know, seeing as they tried and ranked 16 of them. While there were a few winners in the tea aisle, our researchers found that some of the teas in Trader Joe's selection weren't as good as others, and there was one, in particular, they believe you should leave off of your shopping list: Cold Brew Iced Tea Black Tea + Lemon.

With just a tea bag and a pitcher of cold water, Trader Joe's Cold Brew Iced Tea is an ideal shortcut to summertime sipping — requiring no boiling water or lemon squeezing of any kind. Only, this Trader Joe's tea doesn't come out tasting like the homemade iced teas of your summer's past. In fact, upon your first sip, you might reconsider how much of a hassle squeezing the lemons really is, because rather than tasting light and fresh like it would if you did it by hand, our testers found that the lemon comes out tasting bitter and artificial. Others have found that the bags are too weak, requiring multiple in a single brew to achieve something flavorful.