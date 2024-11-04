The Secret To Patti Labelle's Famous Sweet Potato Pie

There's nothing quite as satisfying as the first forkful of sweet potato pie — and then the next one and the next one and so on! It's well-known that taking shortcuts with sweet potato pie is a huge mistake and that the time and effort spent on crafting the perfect dessert is well worth it when every bite absolutely sings. Speaking of which, Grammy-winning singer Patti Labelle has a sweet potato pie recipe that's definitely one of the best. The recipe, from LaBelle's best friend and hairstylist, Norma Gordon Harris, is featured in the singer's book, "Desserts LaBelle: Soulful Sweets to Sing About," which is available on Amazon. The addition of a layer of brown sugar on the crust is just one of the many tips and tricks that make her sweet potato pie recipe a slice above the rest.

Advertisement

Having a brown sugar bottom that sits between your pie crust and the sweet potato filling does more than provide extra sweetness. In fact, this layer acts like a forcefield, separating the crust and filling from one another to avoid the crust getting soggy while the pie is baking. If you prefer a pie crust that's particularly flaky, the additional brown sugar is the way to go. There are also several other great ideas in Labelle's recipe that help bakers get the most flavorful pie filling and flaky crust for the ideal combination of both taste and texture in every bite.